"Everyone has to buy into it" - Manchester United warned new 'Cristiano Ronaldo rule' will be hard to implement

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton warned Manchester United that their new 'Cristiano Ronaldo rule' might be hard to implement.

According to the Daily Mail, United have made a new rule where no player in the current squad would be paid over £200,000 per week. The rule is introduced in a bid to avoid jealousy between teammates due to wage differences.

David De Gea is set to be impacted by the rule soon. He is currently on a deal that sees the Spaniard earn £375,000 per week. De Gea's contract will run out next summer and the player has been offered a deal with a significantly lower salary.

Erik ten Hag has introduced the 'Cristiano Ronaldo' rule and former Villa defender Alan Hutton believes it might work for the good of the club.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Hutton said:

"I think it just keeps a cap on it so it does not get out of control. I understand how changing rooms work. If you are one of the main players and you see somebody else who is not playing as much getting a better wage than you, there is going to come a time where conflict arises."

Hutton, however, added that the rule could be hard to implement as every Manchester United player needs to accept it.

“Everybody has to buy into it and what happens to the players that are over that budget at this moment in time? There is a whole lot of stipulations that come along with it. I know clubs that already do that, the likes of Tottenham, they rarely go outside that. It is up to the club to implement it but it is obviously difficult to do.“

Former player claimed Cristiano Ronaldo had a negative impact at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's second stint at Manchester United came to an unceremonious end as his contract with the Red Devils was mutually terminated on 22 November.

John Barnes has now claimed that the Portuguese had a negative impact on the players. Speaking to BonusCodeBets, Barnes said (via Metro):

"I think Ronaldo had a very negative effect on the players whilst he was there. Just his presence. A lot of the players went backwards because of him and the influence he had. I’m glad Rashford and Sancho will now be given an opportunity to show what they can do."

Colin Millar @Millar_Colin Since losing 3-1 at Aston Villa, Manchester United have won 8 games in a row. Marcus Rashford has scored in 7 of them. If only there was an easy, laughably convenient explanation for that form. Such as that defeat at Villa being Cristiano Ronaldo's final match for Man United. Since losing 3-1 at Aston Villa, Manchester United have won 8 games in a row. Marcus Rashford has scored in 7 of them. If only there was an easy, laughably convenient explanation for that form. Such as that defeat at Villa being Cristiano Ronaldo's final match for Man United.

