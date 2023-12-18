"Everyone is talking sh**" – Chelsea summer signing reveals he is happy with his progress amid recent criticism

Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson has asserted he is elated with his progress in his first few months at Stamford Bridge despite receiving a lot of criticism in the recent past.

Jackson, 22, left Villarreal to secure a permanent switch to the Blues for a reported fee of £32 million earlier this summer. He has scored eight goals and recorded one assist in 19 appearances for his club so far.

During a chat with The Standard, the three-cap Senegal international was asked to share his thoughts on his ongoing season. He replied:

"It is okay, it is not what I was going for, though it is my first season, so I am happy, although everybody is talking sh**. I am very happy, I don't care what people say. It is just people who don't know about football. I will just continue to play more games and score more goals for the team. I should have scored more because I have missed some chances."

Claiming that he is working hard to better himself, Jackson concluded:

"The Premier League is different from La Liga, where I came from. I am trying to adapt myself. It is not an excuse. I am trying to continue to work harder and listen to people. Not the people who do not know football, I listen to the coach who knows more football and try to improve myself."

Prior to joining Chelsea, Jackson shot to fame due to his fine outings for Villarreal. The right-footed striker bagged 10 goals and laid out three assists in his 15 overall games in the second half of last season.

Chelsea learn Viktor Gyokeres price tag

According to the Mirror, both Chelsea and Arsenal have identified Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres as a striking transfer target. However, they have been informed to dish out £85 million to rope in the Swede.

Earlier this month, Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim clarified that his team will only sell Gyokeres if his release clause is met. He said:

"Viktor Gyokeres has a release clause, it was said that in January he would only leave under the clause. But it is normal for clubs to pay attention to clubs in Portugal, they know that the players in our championship are prepared for the best leagues in the world."

After contributing 40 goals and 17 assists in two seasons for Coventry City, the 25-year-old moved to Sporting CP in a potential £20 million switch in the summer. The Chelsea target has netted 16 goals and laid out seven assists in just 19 outings for the Portuguese outfit so far.