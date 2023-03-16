Fans are unhappy with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's comments about Arsenal. Ten Hag recently claimed that the Gunners have been lucky with their injuries this term and have almost had the full squad available.

United are set to miss Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, and Anthony Elanga for the UEFA Europa League second leg clash against Real Betis.

Speaking ahead of the game, Ten Hag claimed his team have suffered from injury issues this season. The Dutch manager said (via Sky Sports):

"Man City home [2-1 victory in January], it was the only time this season [that United had a fully fit squad], in other times, every time, every game is a player suspended, injured, illness. So we have to deal with it well, of course, you hope. I see Arsenal, they almost have all the time a squad that is totally available."

Fans, though, were not happy with the comments. Many claimed that Ten Hag is feeling the pressure and was already shaken.

One fan claimed that Ten Hag is making excuses as he wrote on Twitter:

"Excuse merchant."

Another fan poked fun at Manchester United's 7-0 defeat against Liverpool, claiming that Ten Hag's entire team went missing at Anfield. He wrote:

"To be fair to him, his whole squad was missing at Anfield!"

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Erik ten Hag's comments about Arsenal:

Gunners @Gunnersc0m "Arsenal all the time, their squad is totally available!”



Erik ten Hag believes Arsenal have been fortunate with injuries this season



"Arsenal all the time, their squad is totally available!”Erik ten Hag believes Arsenal have been fortunate with injuries this season https://t.co/XhPCYKAT6s

Roman Kemp @romankemp @Gunnersc0m Just our main striker out for 4 months then @Gunnersc0m Just our main striker out for 4 months then

𝗔𝗙𝗖 𝗠ö𝗡𝗧𝗬™ @Monty_Official_

Don't exist I guess.



Focus on your own team brev @Gunnersc0m Yeah cause Zinnie, ESR, Tierney, Viera, Jesus, Elneny, Partey, ReissDon't exist I guess.Focus on your own team brev @Gunnersc0m Yeah cause Zinnie, ESR, Tierney, Viera, Jesus, Elneny, Partey, Reiss Don't exist I guess.Focus on your own team brev

Knighty @Knighs1 @Gunnersc0m To be fair to him, his whole squad was missing at Anfield! 🤡 @Gunnersc0m To be fair to him, his whole squad was missing at Anfield! 🤡

Mikel Arteta refused to blame injury issues after Arsenal's defeat to Manchester United earlier in the season

Arsenal were defeated 3-1 by Manchester United earlier in the season at Old Trafford. The Gunners had several key players missing from the game due to injuries.

Mikel Arteta, however, refused to blame the injury crisis as the reason behind his team's loss. The Gunners manager said (via Evening Standard):

“I’m not going to put any excuses because these are the players that we have, and for me they’re the best players, We try to do that and give them confidence and belief, and with those players we play here the way that we played, so that’s it and that’s not going to change.”

While Ten Hag has done a phenomenal job at United, his excuse about the Gunners is a baseless one. Arteta, on the other hand, has never resorted to blaming injuries for his team's lack of results.

