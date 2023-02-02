Fabrizio Romano reveals how Chelsea squad has reportedly reacted to transfer splurge 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed how the Chelsea squad has reacted to the team's hyperactivity in the transfer market.

After acquiring stars like Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana, among others, in the summer, the Blues were once again super active in the January transfer window.

They completed the permanent signings of David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto, and Enzo Fernandez. They also signed Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.

The mass acquisition might signal that a few players are set to lose their spot in the team as well. Romano, however, claimed that Potter's players are very excited about the team's potential in the coming months.

In his column for CaughtOffSide, he wrote that the energy in the team is very positive. He said:

“I feel there is a lot of excitement in the Chelsea squad – new stars, big players, chance to improve the performances, Of course this large number of new arrivals means some players will leave in the summer, but they have to fight for their place now and so it’s something normal in football.”

The new signings, however, will have to find their feet quickly in London. Chelsea are currently tenth in the league table, with 29 points from 20 games. They will return to action on February 3 when they host Fulham in the Premier League.

"That’s football stuff, it happens" - Chelsea star Thiago Silva on Jorginho's move to Arsenal

Thiago Silva was surprised by Jorginho's move to Arsenal.

While Chelsea signed a handful of stars in January, Jorginho left the club for Arsenal. This was a move that surprised many, including Brazilian veteran Thiago Silva.

Speaking about the Italian's departure, he said (via ESPN and Express):

“[It was to] a direct rival. But that’s football stuff, it happens. He would like to stay in England because he has family nearby. These are things we have no control over, but we also have to understand the player’s side of things. I know we have a lot of work ahead of us, we lost one of our great leaders in the dressing room, Jorginho, a guy who spoke a lot."

Silva further added that while the team didn't expect Jorginho to leave, they will have to move on. He said:

“There will be this gap, but we have to move on. We didn’t expect him to leave and he did. Now we have to make up for his absence in the best way possible.”

