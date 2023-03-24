Footballer ends up in hospital with torn ligaments after attempting to copy Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal celebration

A young Vietnamese footballer had to be hospitalized after he injured himself while trying to copy Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous goal celebration.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most influential footballers in the history of the sport. The Al-Nassr superstar is idolized by millions, including many professional footballers. Over the years, his famous “Siuu” celebration, in which he leaps, performs a mid-air pirouette, and lands outlandishly while letting out his battle cry, has been imitated by many footballers.

Unfortunately for a U-17 Vietnamese player, the physically-demanding celebration turned his joy into agony. After finding the back of the net in a U-17 Vietnamese Cup final, he ran to the touchline to perform Cristiano Ronaldo’s celebration. According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, his landing was awkward, which resulted in torn ligaments in his left knee.

The forward did not feel the extent of his injury at first, as he continued to celebrate and later tried to walk it off. As the adrenaline wore off, the player dropped to the ground and needed to be stretchered off the field.

Medical professionals immediately attended to him before he was rushed off to the hospital where the extent of his injury was determined.

Mesut Ozil hails Cristiano Ronaldo as the “best” player in history

Mesut Ozil, who announced his retirement on Wednesday (22 March), has heaped praise on Ronaldo, calling him the best player of all time. Ozil further claimed that his partnership with Ronaldo was perfect, adding that it was a pleasure to assist a goalscorer of his caliber.

In his interview with MARCA, the former Real Madrid playmaker said:

“It was a lot of fun playing with Cristiano Ronaldo, who for me is the best player of all time. We both understood each other very well on the pitch, it was perfect. I assisted and he scored. Giving passes to a player who almost never missed was a gift.”

Ozil, who played for Schalke, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahce and Basaksehir, spent three seasons in the Spanish capital between 2010 and 2013. The German played 149 games alongside the Portuguese superstar, combining for 39 goals. The pair won the 2011-12 La Liga title, the 2010-11 Copa del Rey and the 2012-13 Spanish Super Copa together.

