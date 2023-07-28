“For me, the players Barca have are the best” – Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he’s not worried about Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has stated that he is not worried about Kylian Mbappe's potential move to arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for many seasons now. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star recently informed his club that he has no intentions of extending his contract with them, which expires next summer.

This has strengthened speculation that Los Blancos might sign him ahead of the 2023-24 season, as PSG are reluctant to lose him on a free transfer next year. When asked about the Frenchman's potential move to the capital club, Laporta stated that he's not worried about Real Madrid's transfer activity and is instead focused on his Barcelona team.

“No [it does not worry me]. On paper, he is an extraordinary player, who makes a difference. Having him in front of you complicates a game, but I have confidence in my team. For me, the players Barça have are the best,” he told ESPN Deportes. (via barcauniversal)

Laporta also stressed that Barcelona will have a better squad going into the 2023-24 season than they did last year. He believes the Catalans currently are stronger than any of their rivals.

“A team is made up of eleven players and the priority must always be the team rather than individuals. I would be worried if the team in front of me were stronger as a team than mine. We have a better team than last year and we’re going to have an even better team,” he expressed.

PSG have set July 31 as the deadline to resolve the Mbappe contract saga with a summer sale to the highest bidder possible. It has been reported that the player has already declined a world-record offer from Saudi side Al-Hilal, who offered a sum of 300 million euros for the striker's signature.

Barcelona looking to make a move for Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe: Reports

L'Equipe have reported that Barcelona have joined Real Madrid in the fight for Kylian Mbappe's signature.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly put the 24-year-old for sale after the Frenchman told the club that he does not intend to extend his contract beyond 2024. This has led many clubs, including Barcelona, to look into the prospect of signing him.

The French magazine has reported that a telephone meeting is scheduled between PSG and the Catalans to discuss a move for the 24-year-old. The report also states that Barca are eager to offer the Parisians a few players in a potential part-exchange deal, as they are not in a strong position financially.

In a follow-up to the news, SPORT reported that Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele, and Jules Kounde are three players who would be allowed to move to PSG if the Mbappe transfer pans out.

Since joining AS Monaco in 2017 for a reported €145 million fee, Mbappe has made 260 appearances for the Parisians. He has become their all-time top scorer with 212 goals and has also picked up 98 assists.