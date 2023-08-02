Gabby Agbonlahor urges Arsenal to complete ‘perfect’ signing to finish summer transfer window on high 

Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Arsenal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo to end the summer transfer window on a high.

Mikel Arteta's side have already spent a combined fee of over £200 million to sign Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz. The England international has been their headline signing this summer, costing them a club-record £105 million in transfer fees.

They are also strongly linked with a move for Brentford's David Raya as they look to sign another goalkeeper to compete with Aaron Ramsdale. Agbonlahor has now urged them to add Caicedo to the list of arrivals before the transfer window closes.

Alan Brazil opined on TalkSPORT that the Gunners did not need another signing after Rice's arrival. Agbonlahor disagreed, saying (h/t The Boot Room):

"They’ve lost Xhaka though, Partey gets a lot of injuries so then you’re down to Declan Rice – you need more numbers in there. I think one more defensive midfielder, Caicedo would be perfect."

Granit Xhaka left the Gunners to join Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer while Thomas Partey, 30, has also been linked with an exit. The Ghana international's injury issues have hampered his progress at Arsenal, keeping him out for 37 games in the last three seasons.

Caicedo, of course, has been heavily linked with a switch to Chelsea, with Marc Cucurella saying the player wants to move to west London. But a recent report from the Athletic's Andy Naylor claims that an unnamed Premier League club have made an £80million+ offer for the 21-year-old Ecuador international.

Mikel Arteta thanks fans for support during Arsenal's pre-season tour of the USA

Mikel Arteta has been impressed by the support Arsenal received during their pre-season tour of the United States of America.

The Gunners are a global club with fans all over the world, including North America. They were out in full numbers as the north London giants toured the country, playing in three different cities.

They started the tour with a 5-0 win against MLS All-Stars on 20 July in Washington. A 2-0 loss against Manchester United at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey was followed by a 5-3 victory against Barcelona on 27 July in California.

Ahead of his team's Emirates Cup final against AS Monaco at home earlier today (2 August), Arteta told the club's official website:

"It was incredible to see the level of support we had in America during our pre-season tour, and we’re so excited too to be back in front of our people in north London for the Emirates Cup... The way our supporters around the world follow the team is just phenomenal."

The Gunners beat Monaco 5-4 on penalties (1-1 after full-time).