"Game-changing" - Pundit wowed by what Arsenal star did in 2-0 win against Newcastle United

BBC Sport pundit Stephen Warnock hailed Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale as a game-changer for his brilliant save during the 2-0 victory over Newcastle United on Sunday, May 7. Ramsdale, 24, prevented Fabian Schar from equalizing in the 49th minute with a sharp relfex-save.

Schar seemed poised to score for the home side as he connected with a free-kick from the right, just yards away from the goal. Although Schar's header was placed centrally, Ramsdale did well to get down to parry the ball away.

Gooner Chris @ArsenalN7 Aaron Ramsdale is a superhero goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is a superhero goalkeeper 🔥 https://t.co/uHtg8EZTyL

The young goalkeeper managed to deflect Schar's header with his arm, prompting Warnock to exclaim (via TBR Football):

"Breath-taking save from Aaron Ramsdale. A game-changing save."

Arsenal's charge for the Premier League title this season has been relentless, with Ramsdale playing a pivotal role in their campaign. His noteworthy contributions include unforgettable saves during the latter stages of the draw at Anfield, and this latest display at Tyneside.

Ramsdale's recent heroics against the Magpies serve as another testament to his exceptional skill and determination, making him a true game-changer for Mikel Arteta's men.

Arsenal narrow the gap in the Premier League title race with 2-0 win over Newcastle

Arsenal demonstrated their unyielding determination in the Premier League title race with a crucial 2-0 win against Newcastle United on Sunday. A stunning strike from Martin Odegaard in the 14th minute and an own goal by Fabian Schar in the 71st minute ensured the vital win.

The Gunners managed to withstand Newcastle's early offensive pressure, with Jacob Murphy hitting the post in the second minute and Alexander Isak testing Ramsdale with a powerful shot. A controversial penalty decision in favor of Newcastle, due to an alleged handball by Jakub Kiwior, was ultimately overturned by VAR, providing a reprieve for the visitors.

The Gunners took the lead with Odegaard's impressive long-range strike. The Norwegian playmaker continued to be a creative force, setting up Martinelli for a shot that required an agile save from Newcastle's Nick Pope. Pope made another crucial stop in the first half's stoppage time, denying Odegaard once more.

The second half mirrored the first, with Murphy's cross finding Isak, whose header struck the post, followed by Ramsdale's incredible save to keep out Schar's header. Arsenal's counterattacks proved threatening, as Martinelli's curled shot struck the crossbar. The Brazilian then sealed the victory by driving down the left flank and delivering a low cross that ricocheted off the unfortunate Schar and into the net.

Poll : 0 votes