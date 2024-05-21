Gary Lineker believes Arsenal have a player who could become the best in his position in 2-3 years

Gary Lineker has shared his thoughts about Arsenal defender William Saliba, claiming that the Frenchman is on his way to becoming the best in his position. The 23-year-old has easily become one of the Gooners' favorites at the Emirates Stadium, thanks to his defensive prowess.

Saliba has quickly become a regular face in the starting lineup under Mikel Arteta, playing the entire 38 games in the Premier League this season. He was such a vital part of their defensive output, helping the Gunners concede only 29 goals in that period while keeping 18 clean sheets.

William Saliba has come close to winning the Premier League title twice in a row, as Arsenal have stumbled at the last, with Manchester City taking the coveted trophy.

However, for pundit Gary Lineker, the Frenchman is not yet the best defender in the Premier League. It would take a couple of years for that to happen, as he explained (via TBR Football):

“I think in two years’ time or in three years’ time, Saliba might be in this team. It might be at the expense of Van Dijk who is getting older, and Saliba is still quite young isn’t he?”

Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal's Premier League heartbreak

It was a close run for William Saliba and his teammates, as the Gunners finished their campaign trophyless, sitting just two points behind Manchester City. While it seemed to go down to the wire, Pep Guardiola's men were unwilling to take a breather, as they saw through their final games of the season with wins.

However, the Arsenal came close. Very close. They finished with 89 points, just one point worse than their Invincibles season, but it wasn't enough. Speaking after the Premier League curtains closed, Mikel Arteta told TNT Sports (via BBC):

"It feels good because success cannot only be measured by comparing to somebody else - we need to understand what we are doing. We have beaten every record this club has ever had, apart from winning it. This is the most competitive league ever in the history. We have to be better and now we need to find ways we have to improve."

He said about the future:

"We have to be more determined, very courageous, very ambitious. We need to go to a different level. We need to deliver."

Mikel Arteta seems to have cemented his future in the Arsenal dugout for the foreseeable future. He will be looking to usurp the crown from Pep Guardiola and Manchester City when next season comes around.