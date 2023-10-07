Georgina Rodriguez makes heartwarming social media post from Al-Nassr stadium as Cristiano Ronaldo's team takes on Abha in the SPL

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently made a heartwarming social media post as she attended Al-Nassr's game against Abha at Mrsool Park.

The Knights of Najd failed to win the Saudi Pro League contest as they were held to a 2-2 draw. Otavio and Anderson Talisca gave Luis Castro's team a two-goal cushion which they squandered.

Goals from Sad Bguir and a last-ditch equalizer from Karl Toko Ekambi meant that the spoils were shared. Sultan Al-Ghannam was sent off in the dying moments of the match.

While Ronaldo didn't get on the scoresheet, he played a crucial role in Otavio's goal. His exquisite backheel pass left Abha wide open, which Al-Nassr were able to capitalize on.

Georgina Rodriguez, meanwhile, was in attendance along with her kids. She uploaded a social media story, showing the kids supporting Al-Alamy.

Rodriguez's social media story on Instagram

The model also had a message for Cristiano Ronaldo in the story as she wrote:

"@Cristiano dad's pride."

The draw against Abha, though, robbed Al-Nassr of the chance to close the gap on surprise league leaders Al-Tauwoon. Luis Castro's team has 19 points from nine matches, three points behind the table-toppers. Al-Hilal are second with 20 points from nine games.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo have another kid with Georgina Rodriguez? Dolores Aveiro answers

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro was recently asked whether her son would have another kid with Georgina Rodrguez. The couple is co-parents to five children. Rodriguez is the biological mother of two.

In a recent interview with the Nova Gente magazine, Dolores was asked for a comment. She gave an interesting response to the query, saying (quotes as per Hiper):

“This one says he’s staying here. But I don’t know… They’re young, so we don’t know what tomorrow will be."

Ronaldo Jr., Eva Maria, Mateo Ronaldo, Alana Martina, and Bella Esmeralda are Ronaldo and Rodriguez's five children. Rodriguez is the biological mother of Alana and Bella. The family has resided in Riyadh since Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 31, 2022.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2016. The Portugal captain used to play for Real Madrid at the time and was at the pinnacle of his legendary powers. Rodriguez, meanwhile, was a Gucci store employee in the Spanish capital.

Since her association with Ronaldo started, Rodriguez has earned a tremendous amount of fame. She now has a popular presence on social media, boasting over 50 million Instagram followers. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, however, are yet to get married.