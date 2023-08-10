Georgina Rodriguez reacts on social media as Cristiano Ronaldo stars in Al-Nassr's win over Al-Shorta

Georgina Rodriguez reacted on her Instagram after Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr to the final of the Arab Cup of Champions with a 1-0 win against Iraqi club Al-Shorta in the semi-finals. Ronaldo scored the solitary goal of the contest from the penalty spot after Sadio Mane was fouled inside the box.

The Portuguese superstar has now netted in four consecutive games. He is on the verge of winning the first trophy as an Al-Alamy player. Luis Castro's side will play Al-Hilal in the final of the competition (also known as the Riyadh derby).

Georgina Rodriguez has now reacted to Ronaldo's team heading to the final as the model posted a video accompanied with the love emoji on her Instagram.

Rodriguez's latest Instagram story

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, also reacted on social media as the Portugal captain posted after helping his team reach the final of the Arab Cup of Champions:

"Final - here we go!!💪🏼 Good work team! Special thanks to our fans for the amazing support and for always pushing us forward!"

Sadio Mane reacted to joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has a new attacking partner by his side as Sadio Mane has joined the Saudi Pro League side in a €40 million move from Bayern Munich. The Senegalese arrives as the second place holder in the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings.

Mane, 31, still has a lot of football left in him. The superstar forward recently spoke about his decision to join the Saudi Pro League and explained what it means for him to move to the SPL. He said (via Africa News):

"Really, really happy to be part of this project and to make sure this league becomes one of the best, for sure. I think if you see how they work on it and how they are doing their best to bring all these great players, I think you can see how ambitious they are."

Mane has already played three games for Al-Alamy, two as a starter. He can soon win his first trophy for the new club if Luis Castro's side manage to beat city rivals Al-Hilal in the final of the Arab Cup of Champions.