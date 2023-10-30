Bollywood heavyweight Salman Khan and global football legend Cristiano Ronaldo were seen sitting beside each other in Saudi Arabia. The duo, alongside Georgina Rodriguez, found themselves sharing the limelight at a blockbuster boxing bout between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

The encounter of the two titans set social media ablaze, as snapshots and video snippets of the duo went viral. They were visibly absorbed in the heart-pounding action unfolding in the ring, and fans on Twitter reacted. One fan stated:

“GOAT of Indian cinema with GOAT of football."

Here is a selection of their tweets:

It's worth mentioning that the evening was not solely monopolized by Khan and Ronaldo, as other major celebrities showed up to the event. According to Khaleej Times (via NDTV), music tycoon Kanye West, rapper Eminem and MMA star Conor McGregor were all in Saudi Arabia to watch the fight.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez make waves ringside at Fury-Ngannou fight, as model shares images on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo was joined ringside by his long-term partner Georgina Rodriguez at the Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The couple were seen smiling together while watching the fight unfold. Rodriguez took to her Instagram to share visual mementos of the evening.

The photos and sentiments posted by Rodriguez have apparently provided a glimpse into who their hosts for the evening might have been. She notably tagged Turki Alalshikh in her post. According to reports (via GOAL), Turki Alalshikh, Saudi Royal Court adviser and current Chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment, is believed to have hosted the couple.

Just hours prior to Fury's win over Ngannou, Cristiano Ronaldo was playing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League against Al Feiha. Although he didn't score a goal, the Portuguese legend provided an assist for Anderson Talisca's opener just after the half-time break.

Fans won't have to wait long to see Cristiano Ronaldo back in action, as Al-Nassr are set to clash with Al-Ettifaq in the last 16 of the King's Cup this coming Tuesday. In the Saudi Pro League, the 38-year-old has guided his side to an impressive 25 points in 11 games, and they sit in second place.

Nassr have also scored the most goals in the competition with 31 to their name. Al-Hilal, who sit in first place, have scored the next highest with 30 goals.