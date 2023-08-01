“Got a better finish than me bro” – Ex-Chelsea star sends hilarious tweet to Reece James after Lauren shines at FIFA Women’s World Cup

Former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi sent a hilarious tweet to his ex-teammate Reece James following Lauren James' impressive performance at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Batshuayi applauded the outstanding performance of Lauren James, Reece James' sister, during England's emphatic 6-1 victory over China.

The Lionesses have secured their spot in the last-16 where they are set to face Nigeria, thanks to the Chelsea Women forward's exceptional performances. In 81 minutes on the pitch, Lauren James, 21, scored two brilliant goals and provided three assists.

Michy Batshuayi @mbatshuayi 🤣🤣 @ReeceJames Damn Lauren’s got a better finish than me bro🤣🤣 @ReeceJames

Despite not starting in England's World Cup opener against Haiti, Lauren James has proved her worth on the world stage, amassing an impressive tally of three goals and three assists. She scored in England's 1-0 win over Denmark and has remarkably been involved in (scored or assisted) all six goals that the team has scored with her on the pitch.

One of her goals during the match against China left spectators in awe, leading Batshuayi to tweet:

"Damn Lauren's got a better finish than me bro [Reece James]."

James became only the third player on record (since 2011) to be directly involved in five goals in a single Women's World Cup match (via TalkSPORT).

Chelsea open to offers for Marc Cucurella amidst uncertain future

According to a recent report from Nathan Gissing (via CaughtOffside), Chelsea are willing to entertain offers for Spanish full-back Marc Cucurella. Since his £65 million move from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer, the 25-year-old has struggled to make a significant impact at Stamford Bridge.

While Cucurella featured prominently in the team last season, his playing time was largely a result of Ben Chilwell's injuries. With Chilwell now back in action and impressing during pre-season, the Englishman is expected to be Mauricio Pochettino's first-choice left-back for the upcoming season.

Cucurella's inability to live up to his hefty price tag has raised doubts about his future with the club. Given the resurgence of Chilwell and the competitive nature of top-flight football, a summer transfer away from Stamford Bridge may offer the Spanish full-back a chance to rejuvenate his career.