"Got to be a wind up", Get off the drugs" – Liverpool fans slam Alan Shearer for comments on Reds' injury crisis

Liverpool fans have taken to social media to lambast Newcastle United great Alan Shearer following his comments on the Reds' injury crisis.

Speaking recently on YouTube channel The Rest Is Football, Shearer insisted that the Reds were almost at full strength in their recent 2-0 FA Cup win at Arsenal. He said (h/t Empire of the Kop):

"Liverpool, other than [Virgil] van Dijk who was ill, that [team against Arsenal] was pretty much as strong as they could be."

However, Liverpool were without a number of players in their recent win at Arsenal. Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Dominik Szoboszlai, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Stefan Bajcetic, and Ben Doak were all absent in their team's win owing to respective injuries.

Furthermore, the Reds were also without Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo as the pair are currently with their respective international sides.

In response to Shearer's recent remarks, a Reds supporter wrote on X:

"Got to be a wind up surely"

Another fan hit out at the former Blackburn Rovers striker, commenting:

"Get off the drugs shearer"

Here's how other Reds supporters reacted to Shearer's comments:

The Reds, who are atop the 2023-24 league table with 45 points from 20 matches, endured a tough first half in their recent FA Cup last-64 clash at Arsenal. However, Jakub Kiwior bagged an unfortunate own goal in the 80th minute before Luis Diaz scored deep in injury time.

Pep Lijnders confirms Liverpool star's injury

Ahead of the Reds' EFL Cup semi-final first leg tie against Fulham on Wednesday, Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders provided an update on Trent Alexander-Arnold. He remarked (h/t Liverpoolfc.com):

"First of all, some not-that-good news, Trent hyperextended his knee during the last game. So, he has a little tear in the lateral ligament of his knee and he will need time to recover. He had a scan and he will be out for a few weeks, so let's see after that."

Claiming that the Reds will miss their vice-captain, Lijnders concluded:

"He will get some rest and then hopefully he can come back to where he was. Because this guy was decisive in all the games and was the one who created constantly for us from deep and gave the team a high level of flexibility. We will really miss him."

Alexander-Arnold, 25, has been in brilliant form this campaign. He has contributed two goals and nine assists in 25 games for his club so far.

In the Englishman's absence, Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley are likely to deputize at right-back in Reds manager Jurgen Klopp's 4-3-3 setup.