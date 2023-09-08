"Great ambassador for the club" - Manchester United fan Rachel Riley slams Red Devils for signing Antony after assault allegations

British TV presenter Rachel Riley has slammed Manchester United for not doing due diligence before signing Antony. Her comments came after reports emerged that another woman had filed a physical assault case against Antony in May 2022.

The Brazilian has been under investigation after his former girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, filed a case for assaulting her on four different occasions. While the footballer has denied all allegations, more reports have emerged against him.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday night, Riley stated that Manchester United are failing to do basic background check on the players they are signing. She wrote:

"United bought Antony in September 2022. He'd already been reported to the police for violence against a woman in May 2022. Great due diligence. Great way to spend £86m. Great ambassador for the club."

Things got worse for Antony after a third woman came out and spoke about violence from the footballer. She told Record TV:

"He tried to have sex with me and I didn't want to. He pushed me against the wall and I hit my head."

The 23-year-old was dropped from Brazil squad earlier this week, while Manchester United have also come under pressure to drop him. They have released a statement but are now waiting for the police investigation to take its course.

Rachel Riley called out Manchester United last month too

Rachel Riley was not happy with leaked reports that suggested Mason Greenwood was set to be added back to the first-team squad. She claimed that pretending things were good were a big part of the problem and it would be devastating to add him back.

She took to social media, claiming that she would stop supporting the club if he was playing for them ever again. She posted:

"I won't be able to support United if Greenwood remains at the club. We've all seen and heard enough. Pretending this is OK would be a huge part of the problem. It would be devastating for my club to contribute to a culture that brushes this under the carpet. I really hope they do the right thing."

Manchester United went back on their reported decision and announced that the forward was not going to join the first team. He has now ben loaned out to Getafe for the season.