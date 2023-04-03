"Great team spirit" - Cristiano Ronaldo in buoyant mood as he returns to Al-Nassr following successful international break with Portugal

Days after returning from international duty, Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be in high spirits as he participated in an Al-Nassr training session on Sunday (April 2).

Cristiano Ronaldo was named in Roberto Martinez’s Portugal XI in the 2024 European Championship clashes against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

Playing for the first time under the former Belgium manager, Ronaldo made a great first impression against Liechtenstein, bagging a brace in a 4-0 victory on March 23. Three days later, he picked up another brace as he helped Portugal inflict a 6-0 defeat upon Luxembourg.

Ronaldo, the most-capped player in international history (198), will look to carry his international form over to club football when Al-Nassr return to Saudi Pro League action against Al-Adalah.

Ahead of the domestic clash on Wednesday (April 5), Cristiano Ronaldo was all smiles as he took part in a training session.

Ronaldo posted three pictures from the training session with the following caption:

“Great team spirit!⚽️👌🏽”

Ronaldo has been in red-hot form for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The 38-year-old has thus far featured in eight matches, scoring nine times and claiming two assists.

Piers Morgan brings up Cristiano Ronaldo while making fun of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways by mutual consent in November 2022. The decision came after Ronaldo’s explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, in which he criticized Erik ten Hag, the club's owners and a couple of United legends.

Shortly after the split, Ten Hag claimed that while the separation was difficult, he did not lose any sleep over it.

On Sunday (April 2), Manchester United fell to a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League. Wout Weghorst, who has primarily been playing in Ronaldo’s position since joining the club in January, cut a frustrated figure in the match, not lodging any shots on target.

After the match, Arsenal fan Piers Morgan took to Twitter, poking fun at Ten Hag for trying to replace Ronaldo with Weghorst.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Methinks Ten ‘I prefer Weghorst up front to Ronaldo’ Hag might need a few ambien tonight… Methinks Ten ‘I prefer Weghorst up front to Ronaldo’ Hag might need a few ambien tonight… https://t.co/8Kbc8iFtwx

Claiming that the Dutchman will need sleeping pills on Sunday, Morgan wrote:

“Methinks Ten ‘I prefer Weghorst up front to Ronaldo’ Hag might need a few ambien tonight…”

After Sunday’s defeat, the Red Devils have dropped down to fourth place in the Premier League rankings, with the Magpies occupying their third spot. They will take on Brentford in their next Premier League outing on Wednesday, April 5.

