"Have a real prospect on their hands" - Ian Wright praises Chelsea winter signing for 'really good' performance in 3-1 win over Bournemouth

Arsenal legend Ian Wright lauded Chelsea youngster Noni Madueke after the attacker impressed in the Blues' 3-1 win over AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (May 6).

The Blues visited Bournemouth having lost all their six games under Frank Lampard, who took charge as their caretaker manager last month. They managed to put an end to the dismal run, claiming a convincing 3-1 win against the Cherries.

Conor Gallagher opened the scoring for Chelsea nine minutes into the game. Although Matias Vina equalized for the hosts 12 minutes later, late goals from Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix secured to win for Lampard's side.

Madueke, 21, was among those who impressed for the Blues, although he was not involved in the goals. The attacker made six successful dribbles, which was the most in the game, and also registered two shots on target.

Reviewing Madueke's performance, Wright said that the youngster gave a good account of himself. The Arsenal legend also suggested that the Englishman could soon explode for Chelsea.

"You could see Chelsea have a real prospect on their hands in respects to the player (Madueke). He looked really good today (Saturday; ed.)."

Madueke joined the Premier League giants from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven for £29 million in January. He has since made eight appearances across competitions for the Blues, with half of them coming off the bench. He has bagged one goal so far.

Chelsea hope to end season strongly

Chelsea have had a disastrous 2022-23 season, having been knocked out of all cup competitions. They are 11th in the Premier League with 42 points and are closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top four.

The Blues began the season with Thomas Tuchel at the helm but sacked the German after seven games. They then paid £16 million to bring in Graham Potter from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Potter's spell at Stamford Bridge did not go according to plan as the club won only 12 of their 31 games under him. Hence, the London giants pulled the plug on the Englishman last month, appointing Frank Lampard as their new caretaker manager.

Not much, though, has changed at the club, who have only won one of their seven games under the former midfielder. Lampard and Co., though, will hope to end the season strongly.

The West London outfit will look to build on their win against Bournemouth when they host Nottingham Forest on Saturday (May 13). They will face Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United in their remaining games.

