“He is approaching the realm of Puskas” - Pundit lavishes praise on Liverpool star with remarkable claim

Pundit Abel Meszaros has claimed that Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is approaching the level of Hungary legend Ferenc Puskas.

Szoboszlai, Hungary's captain, has been a crucial player for his country in recent years and played a starring role in their successful UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

The 23-year-old scored four goals and provided four assists in Group G of the Euro qualifiers to drive his country to the European championships, set to take place next year in Germany.

Speaking about Szoboszlai's impact, Meszaros compared the Liverpool star to the legendary Puskas, which is considered the highest praise for any Hungarian footballer. Meszaros said (via The Kop Times):

“He is approaching the realm of Puskas and others in that class.”

Szoboszlai completed a £60 million summer move to Merseyside from RB Leipzig. Since his transfer, the midfielder has turned out to be a pivotal player for Jurgen Klopp's team, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 20 matches across competitions.

Szoboszlai is also an experienced campaigner at the international level despite his young age, making 38 appearances for Hungary. His statistics are impressive, with the former RB Leipzig player bagging 10 goals and providing five assists for Magyarok.

Dominik Szoboszlai embracing Liverpool's packed schedule

Dominik Szoboszlai scored an injury-time goal (90+4') as Liverpool defeated Sheffield United on the road in their latest Premier League match on December 6.

With the festive season approaching, the Reds have a grueling set of fixtures. Their next game is against Crystal Palace away from home on December 9. Szoboszlai, though, is unfazed by the packed schedule, telling the media following the Sheffield win (via the Reds' official website):

“To be honest, it feels like we could play tomorrow but probably not the best idea because we would be tired! But we are looking forward to the next game and hopefully taking another three points.”

Klopp's side are undefeated in their last five league matches, winning three of them and drawing the other two. They are second in the Premier League with 34 points from 15 games, trailing league leaders Arsenal by two points.