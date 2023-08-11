“He can, because he's cute enough in those areas" - Manchester United signing Mason Mount set challenge by ex-Liverpool star Graeme Souness

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has challenged Mason Mount to add more goals to his game at Manchester United.

The Red Devils secured a £60 million deal for Mount from Chelsea early in the summer transfer window, tying him down to a five-year contract. He largely plays as a No. 10 but can play in central midfield and out wide.

Mount spent 18 years on Chelsea's books, recording 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 senior games. He had a particularly impressive 2021-22 season, registering 11 goals and 10 assists in 32 league games.

But those numbers dropped to three goals and two assists in 24 Premier League games last term. A pelvis injury ruled the 24-year-old out for the tail end of the previous campaign but he is now fit and available for selection under Erik ten Hag.

Souness told the Mail, via Manchester Evening News:

"I have always liked Mount, there is nothing to dislike about him. He has great technique and works his socks off. He is also leaving a big club to join, arguably, the biggest club.

"But he has shown he can handle the expectation of playing for Chelsea and England and, if he takes to his new surroundings at Old Trafford, he could be a star. He needs to get more goals playing that far up the field. And he can, because he's cute enough in those areas."

Mount is expected to make his competitive debut for Manchester United in their Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night (14 August).

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United have progressed from where they were last season

Erik ten Hag's first two Premier League games at Manchester United ended in defeat last season. His team, however, recovered well and went on to finish third in the league.

They also won the EFL Cup and lost the FA Cup final against Manchester City in June. Speaking ahead of his team's first game of the season, Ten Hag told reporters, via Manchester Evening News:

"...I think we are much further than last season, but you can never compare games. Different opponents, we had a very good pre-season, our fitness levels are very good, we are on really good levels and I think also our performance levels during pre-season were on a high level."

Wolves are in a state of disarray after Julen Lopetegui left the club earlier this week. They have since appointed Gary O'Neil as their manager, who was sacked by Bournemouth earlier this summer.