"He'd be armed with money" – Gary Neville believes Jurgen Klopp will 'thrive' at Liverpool as talks of potential foreign investment intensify

Manchester United great Gary Neville has stated that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will revitalize his squad in case of an ownership shift.

Liverpool have suffered their worst start to a Premier League season under Klopp, registering just eight wins in 19 matches so far. The 19-time domestic champions are currently ninth in the 2022-23 table with 29 points, 10 off the much-coveted UEFA Champions League spot.

Speaking on Sky Sports' The Gary Neville Podcast, Neville shared his thoughts on a potential investment opportunity for Liverpool. He said:

"I think he'll thrive if a foreign investment happens in the future, Jurgen Klopp, because I think that Liverpool are a club that won't put him under pressure in any form in the next 12 months or 18 months because they know what great a manager they have."

Backing Klopp to rejuvenate his struggling squad with new faces and long-awaited signings in the upcoming summer, Neville continued:

"And then with the investment you think is going to come into the club – through a sale or whatever's going to happen – you think he'd be armed with money to get new players, rebuild that midfield, get players back and then just realign them, reset them again."

The Reds are currently in touch with Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) over a likely investment in the future, as per Daily Mail. Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who have been in charge of the Anfield outfit for 12 years, are believed to be open to a partial takeover of £4 billion-rated side.

Liverpool investment speculations pick up pace as QIA CEO shares his thoughts on the opportunity

Speaking to Bloomberg at the 2023 World Economic Forum earlier this month, QIA chief executive Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud stated that investing in football clubs has become quite lucrative. He said:

"Football, the clubs and the sport in overall, is becoming very commercialized in a way, especially now fans are looking into this as an experience, so they would like to and experience and entertain themselves. At the same time, digitalization is becoming very important for this. So in turn, the business model of these institutions is becoming very commercialized and very investment friendly."

Claiming that a decision is still up in the air, Al-Mahmoud continued:

"You will not be surprised if we choose to invest in this. We have not made up our mind yet but this is a very commercially driven decision that we go through. And again, sports are becoming a very important theme as well; people are engaged more in a sport and digitalization is making it more attractive to investors."

