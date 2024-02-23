“He doesn’t need to change” - Michail Antonio claims Manchester United star is playing ‘years ahead of his game’

West Ham United's Michail Antonio has showered praise on Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo for his recent performances.

Mainoo, since making his first Premier League start back in November, has become a mainstay in Erik ten Hag's side's midfield. He has looked assured in the center of the field for the Red Devils even at just 18 years of age.

Antonio praised the youngster for his composure and advised him to not change anything about his approach, saying on the Footballer's Football Podcast (via The Boot Room):

“I think it has to be Mainoo. Because of how he plays. He doesn’t need to change and doesn’t have the pressures. He doesn’t need to score any goals. But he has got the quality now and is playing years ahead of his game. He’s so calm on the ball."

Apart from Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund are the two other Manchester United youngsters performing at a very high level this season. Comparing the three players, Antonio said:

“Whereas Garnacho and Hojlund they have to keep scoring, they have a harder job. So Mainoo I think has less pressure but he has the quality, so that’s why I think he will keep shining.Whereas Hojlund has the most pressure because he has been brought in."

This season, Mainoo has scored twice and has provided two assists in 16 appearances across competitions. He has now started nine Premier League games on the trot.

Fulham captain Tom Cairney heaps praise on Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo has settled with ease alongside the likes of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in Manchester United's midfield. He has been a breath of fresh air in the team.

Fulham captain Tom Cairney also showered praise on Mainoo for the bravery and quality he has displayed every game. Speaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast, Cairney said (via United In Focus):

“I think I’m mostly impressed by his brain, like his game understanding… is beyond his years a little bit what is he 18, 19?"

Cairney added:

“Yeah so like the way he plays football to go next to Casemiro who’s won the Champions League [five] times, and just [say to him] give me it back, at 18, it’s brave you know, serious bravery so that’s been the most impressive thing about him.”

Fulham, though, will have to tackle Mainoo next as the Cottagers play Manchester United at Old Trafford in a Premier League clash on Saturday, February 24.