"He is getting stronger" - Graham Potter backs Chelsea winter signing to be more involved in games from here on out

Chelsea boss Graham Potter tipped winger Mykhaylo Mudryk to become a crucial player for the Blues.

Mudryk arrived at Stamford Bridge from Shakhtar Donetsk for a massive fee of €100 million during the January transfer window. He has since made six appearances for the club but is yet to make a goal contribution.

Mudryk didn't play a part as Potter's side earned a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on March 7.

Speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea's Premier League away clash against Leicester City on March 11, Potter backed Mudryk to become an important player as the season progresses. He said (via Football.London):

"He comes into the equation. He is a player we believe in a lot. When he arrived, he was in the middle of a pre-season campaign but day by day, he is getting stronger, so there a chance he can play."

Given Mudryk's price tag, the expectations were high from the Ukrainian ace from the get-go. He is yet to fulfill that aspect.

However, there is no denying the winger's abilities and he should be able to become an important player for the Blues with time.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter spoke about his team's confidence

Chelsea's season has been far from ideal so far as they have endured torrid times on occasion, especially in the Premier League. They have, however, shown signs of improvement in their last two matches.

After a 1-0 win against Leeds United in the Premier League last weekend, Potter's side beat Borussia Dortmund in their midweek UEFA Champions League game.

When quizzed on whether his team is rebuilding confidence, Potter told the media ahead of the Leicester game:

"Goals and wins bring confidence, that is obvious. I'm not going to complain with how they come but results have been difficult. The best way is to defend well, attack well, and then they result in you scoring goals and winning. That takes some time. If we get lucky, I'm happy with that as well."

The west London side are currently 10th in the Premier League table with 34 points on the board from 25 matches.

