“He should have gone somewhere else” - Jamie Carragher admits he feels ‘sorry’ for Manchester United star

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has sympathized with Manchester United's young striker Rasmus Hojlund. The 21-year-old Danish striker was a big-money summer signing (£64 million plus another £8m in add-ons) from Atalanta in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Hojlund has registered 14 goals and two assists in 39 games for the Red Devils this season. He has often been criticized for not scoring more goals by a section of fans and some pundits.

Sympathizing with the young Danish striker's situation, Carragher said on the Overlap podcast, via Sport Bible:

“I feel a bit sorry for Højlund. He’s a young lad, the jump he has made is probably a bit too much for him to start with."

Suggesting that Hojlund should have joined another club before coming to Old Trafford, the former Liverpool defender added:

"He should have gone somewhere else for two years then to Manchester United maybe. I just feel sorry for him.”

Rasmus Hojlund's criticism has found more voice due to United's lack of consistency as a team this season. The Red Devils are currently eighth in the Premier League table with 54 points after 35 games. They have lost 18 games under Erik ten Hag across all competitions.

Rasmus Hojlund backed by Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

With the striker taking time to score more consistently in a new league, manager Erik ten Hag showed his support for Hojlund in a recent chat with Gary Neville.

He said (via Sport Bible):

“With Hojlund, we had the biggest potential in the striker position last summer and we are very happy with him. But he also needs time to adapt and we are very pleased he showed his assets in scoring goals."

Speaking of Hojlund's goal-scoring streak after the new year (in between his two injuries), ten Hag added:

“He had a very good period where he scored many games after he showed it, but before and after, he had some physical issues, which is normal for a young player coming up."

Manchester United will take on Arsenal in their next game on Sunday, May 12.