"He has a very good foot and a lot of character" - Barcelona legend Gerard Pique heaps praises on club's new signing

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has lauded the club's new signing Inigo Martinez, praising his ability with the ball and his character.

Martinez joined the Blaugrana on a free transfer after parting ways with the Athletic Club. He made just 18 appearances across competitions last season, having struggled with multiple injuries. He helped Athletic Club keep five clean sheets.

The Spaniard will now ply his trade for Barcelona, joining the likes of Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia in defense.

Barca legend and former centre-back Gerard Pique recently spoke about Martinez's move to the club. He stated that the 32-year-old carries the ball well out of defense and will provide good competition in the centre-back role at the club.

Pique said (via Football Espana):

“He comes out very well with the ball, he has a very good foot and a lot of character. He will adapt easily [at Barcelona]."

He added:

“With him, the centre-back position is going to be an even more competitive line, because there’s Ronald Araujo, there’s Christensen, and Jules (Kounde) can play there as well."

"The team already showed last season that defensively it can compete at a high level and hopefully it will continue like this.”

The Blaugrana's defense was formidable in the 2022-23 campaign. They conceded just 20 goals in 38 La Liga games en route to their title victory.

Inigo Martinez opens up on his move to Barcelona

Inigo Martinez completed his move to Barcelona on a free transfer earlier this summer after leaving Athletic Club. In an interview with the media, he expressed his elation at joining the club, saying (via SPORT):

“It is a pride and a pleasure to come to this great team, to the best team in the world. You have placed a lot of trust in me and I hope to repay it with enthusiasm and excitement."

He added:

“I can’t wait to get out on the pitch and live this beautiful and demanding experience. I have no doubt that everything is going to be great and it will be a great year. Visca el Barça.”

Martinez revealed that he has had a good welcome from his Barcelona teammates and the club, saying:

“I’ve been treated very well from the very first moment. I’ve seen that my colleagues are wonderful people. People who want to help. I’m happy to be part of this big family."

Martinez is currently recovering from a fascia injury but he stated that he is working hard to recover and feels a big improvement.