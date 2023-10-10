“He and I are very different players but he is unbelievable” – Lionel Messi once made huge admission about Cristiano Ronaldo

In the lead-up to the 2009 Champions League final, Lionel Messi did not shy away from expressing his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo.

All eyes were not only on Barcelona and Manchester United but also on the individual duel between the star players. The Argentine maestro didn't hold back in expressing his awe for the Portugal forward, declaring that Ronaldo was someone he'd willingly pay to watch.

Messi acknowledged Cristiano Ronaldo's prowess in an interview with The Daily Mail, stating at the time (via GOAL):

"Manchester United have quality everywhere. So many good players. But if I had to pick one out it would be Ronaldo. He is a player I would pay to watch. He and I are very different players but he is unbelievable, very special, and it will not be easy to stop him."

Barcelona triumphed that night, clinching a 2-0 victory. Fresh off their successes in La Liga and the Copa del Rey, and under the guidance of their then-manager Pep Guardiola, the Catalans were in formidable form.

However, they were up against a Manchester United side who were not only the reigning European champions. The Red Devils had also bested Barcelona en route to their Champions League victory the year before.

The final itself was a roller-coaster. Despite Cristiano Ronaldo creating early chances for the Red Devils, it was Samuel Eto'o who drew first blood for Barcelona by finding the net past Edwin van der Sar. As the game progressed, Barcelona's grip tightened, and Lionel Messi sealed the deal with an unexpected header in the latter stages of the match.

Saudi Arabia persists in pursuit of Lionel Messi for one final Cristiano Ronaldo showdown

The rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo took distinct paths after Ronaldo's surprising move to Saudi Arabia and Messi's decision to join Inter Miami in the MLS.

Notably, before Messi inked his deal with Inter Miami, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) had put forth a staggering $400 million bid to entice him. However, the Argentine legend found himself more aligned with the vision of MLS and the allure of life in Miami.

Although he rejected them in the summer, Saudi Arabia remains relentless in its ambition to bring Messi to its league. Given that Inter Miami's chances at the MLS playoffs are diminishing, and with Argentina not featuring for four months, there's talk of a loan proposition from Saudi Arabia.

Sky Sports journalist Rudy Galetti indicated (via Marca) that "internal evaluations are still ongoing" and "news is expected soon". David Beckham made a similar switch between the Los Angeles Galaxy and AC Milan in 2009, opting to join the Italian outfit on loan.

Lionel Messi's influence at Inter Miami has been nothing short of miraculous. Under his leadership, the team clinched the Leagues Cup, marking their maiden trophy win.