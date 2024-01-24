“He was like Godzilla going through town” - Ian Wright lavishes praise on ‘unstoppable’ Arsenal star after latest win

Arsenal legend Ian Wright heaped praise on defender Gabriel Magalhaes for his performance against Crystal Palace. The defender scored once and then forced an own goal in the 5-0 win.

Speaking on his podcast Wrighty's House, the Gunners legend felt that the Brazilian defender was unstoppable in the game. He said:

"I'm quite pleased that now yes, we have got the set pieces that can maybe give us the goals, especially when you've got someone like Gabriel Magalhaes attacking it like that. He was like a monster, he was like Godzilla going through town in that box. He was unstoppable!"

He added:

"I think that is going to make him really good. Sometimes when you are in that period, and he had a little issue in the last few days in training so he wasn't fully, fully fit, that changes momentum, it changes perception, it re-energises you. It's everything."

Gabriel Magalhaes has scored twice in 19 Premier League matches this season. He has been a vital part of the Arsenal starting XI, who are five points behind league leaders Liverpool in the second spot.

Mikel Arteta wants more goals from Arsenal defenders

Mikel Arteta has called for more goals from his defenders after the 5-0 win over Crystal Palace. He claims that they lack a player who can get them 30-40 goals a season and thus they need more from everyone.

He told the club's official website:

"Absolutely and [Gabriel's] got the ability and timing. Deliveries have been consistent and good as well, there are others like Wilo that have the capacity to score more goals. We don't have a 30, 40 goals on someone, we have to share them and that's a good quality in the team."

Gabriel Magalhaes was unhappy with the second goal being chalked as an own goal. He said via Daily Mail:

"Oh f-... yeah, but I'm still so happy to score two goals today and help the team."

He was also quizzed about Gabriel Martinelli coming on and scoring twice late in the game and said:

"Of course, I'm so happy for Martinelli, to come off the bench and score twice to help the team. I think if he'd have had one more minute, he would have scored three goals!"

Arsenal face Nottingham Forest on January 30 before taking on Liverpool.