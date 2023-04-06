"He'll be gone" – Pundit makes bold prediction on Jurgen Klopp's departure as Liverpool boss

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has claimed that Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool if his team's ongoing woes continue in the 2023-24 campaign.

Liverpool are in danger of missing out on a UEFA Champions League spot due to their poor run of form in the Premier League this season. They have already been knocked out of all three cup competitions, namely the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

Despite being just two results away from quadruple glory last season, Klopp's side are now 10 points off a top-four spot. They have failed to register a single victory in their last four games across all competitions.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan suggested that Klopp could be fired as the Reds' manager next season. Sharing his reasoning, he said:

"I think if Klopp starts next season and gets to October with Liverpool in the same sort of position, he'll be gone. Everything comes to an end, he's been there seven years. Eight in October."

Lauding Klopp's achievements at Anfield, Jordan continued:

"He'll have been there for a significant period of time and for the bulk of that time – certainly after years two and three – he's done a remarkable job and produced a truly remarkable team. But these tail-offs come post Premier League-winning seasons and post seasons where they've dominated football like last year."

Klopp, who replaced Brendan Rodgers as Liverpool boss in October 2015, has helped the 19-time domestic champions lift seven trophies so far.

Robbie Fowler details reason for Liverpool's below-par outings in the ongoing campaign

In his column for Mirror, Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler suggested that the Reds' offensive inefficiency has been a major reason behind their poor performances this season. He wrote:

"Liverpool have under-achieved massively this season, and the inconsistency we had when I was playing is there. I've already said in this column why I think that has happened, and you can't underestimate the impact changing the forward line has had so far."

Pointing out his former club's lack of grit in matches, Fowler added:

"But there's another factor too. Virtually every time they've gone behind, or the game goes against them, they've just folded. That is so unlike Jurgen Klopp's team, so far away from his usual mentality."

The Reds, who are currently eighth with 43 points from 28 games, are set to face Arsenal in their Premier League clash on Sunday (April 9).

