“He misses his old team”, “Wasteful signing” – Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘sloppy’ Al-Nassr teammate after 1-0 win over Al-Ettifaq

Al-Nassr fans slammed Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Seko Fofana after he had a terrible outing during their 1-0 win against Al-Ettifaq in the King Cup of Champions Round of 16 clash on October 31.

The Knights of Najd were able to avenge their 2-1 loss against Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League earlier this season with a much more resounding performance at home.

Cristiano Ronaldo and company had to dig deep in the first half with the away side having the better start. Abdulelah Al-Amri made a goal-line clearance to deny Demarai Gray in the 29th minute to keep his side in the game.

Anderson Talisca fired Al-Nassr into the lead in the fourth minute of stoppage time but his goal was controversially ruled out by VAR due to offside. To make matters worse, he was harshly given a straight red card for a foul soon after.

Despite being down to 10 men, Cristiano Ronaldo's side looked the better side. They were rewarded for their resilience in the 89th minute when Ali Hazazi was sent off for a foul on Otavio, making the game a 10 vs 10.

Sadio Mane broke the deadlock in the 107th minute with a simple tap-in to help Al-Nassr progress to the quarter-finals.

Even though their side won, Al-Nassr fans blasted Seko Fofana for his dismal performance. The 28-year-old midfielder made zero accurate crosses, won zero tackles, was dribbled past twice, and lost two duels.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"I think Fofana doesn't like it there. He misses his old team."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Fofana is a wasteful signing"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fofana has struggled to adjust to his surroundings in the Saudi Pro League since joining from Lens this summer. He has made just nine appearances across all competitions.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq: Exploring the stats from King Cup of Champions clash

Al-Nassr defeated Al-Ettifaq 1-0 in their King Cup of Champions Round of 16 clash on Tuesday. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Despite playing 45 minutes with 10 men, the Knights of Najd dominated possession with 60 percent of the ball. They also completed 761 passes with an accuracy of 91 percent. In contrast, the Al-Ettifaq had 40 percent possession and registered 518 passes with an accuracy of 85 percent.

Cristiano Ronaldo and company looked the more threatening team in attack landing a total of 16 shots, with four being on target. On the other hand, Al-Ettifaq had six shots, landing four on target.