Paul Parker has made a bold claim about Manchester United's new signing Rasmus Hojlund, referencing Cristiano Ronaldo. As per Parker, despite not getting adequate support from his teammates, Hojlund doesn't react with frustration like Ronaldo during his second stint at Old Trafford.

According to the former Manchester United defender, Rasmus Hojlund is aware that people are hoping to see him struggle at Old Trafford. He noted during an interview with Tipsbladet:

“Everyone hates Manchester United and Rasmus Hojlund. Experts and critics hope that he fails because he plays for the world’s biggest club, which nobody likes. The good thing is that the fans have always supported him, and they will continue to do so."

Parker went on to praise the Dane for keeping a cool figure on the pitch despite not receiving enough support instead of throwing tantrums like Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I think he has been frustrated with his teammates because they don’t provide him with the best conditions to score goals,” he continued. “The good thing about Hojlund is that he doesn’t show it on the field, and he never behaves like a diva, which we have seen especially Cristiano Ronaldo do in the past."

Rasmus Hojlund finally opened his account in the Premier League, bagging the winner in Manchester United's 3-2 comeback victory over Aston Villa on December 26. Paul Parker believes expectations will be higher on the striker going forward.

"I think he might face a tough time now," the pundit continued. "If you think the critics will be quiet, you are mistaken. Expectations are higher for him now, and everyone will expect him to score consistently.

"So, I believe that the next goal, if possible, will be even more important but also more challenging for him because he has to prove that it wasn’t a lucky punch," he added.

Hojlund joined the Red Devils from Italian outfit Atalanta in a deal reportedly worth £72 million during the summer transfer window. The striker signed a five-year deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until the end of the summer of 2028.

Rasmus Hojlund will look to build on his first PL goal for Manchester United

Since switching to Manchester United in the summer, Rasmus Hojlund has represented them in 23 games across all competitions, recording six goals. That includes five goals in the UEFA Champions League and one in the Premier League.

Up next, the Red Devils will go toe-to-toe with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at City Ground this weekend (December 30). Hojlund is expected to keep his place at center-forward, especially following his performance against Villa.

The Dane had a decent outing shining alongside Alejandro Garnacho in the clash with Aston Villa. The Argentine scored a brace as the Red Devils came back from being 2-0 down to win 3-2.

United boss Erik ten Hag would likely want to continue playing both players close to each other to help further their blossoming partnership.