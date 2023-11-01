"He never gives the ball away" - Former Tottenham star heaps praises on 'world-class' Arsenal summer signing

Former Tottenham Hotspur player Jamie O'Hara has lavished praise on Declan Rice for his impact at Arsenal since the summer switch.

Rice joined the Gunners on a club-record fee of £105 million from West Ham United this summer and has taken to his new surroundings by storm. The England international has looked right at home in Mikel Arteta's setup, putting up eye-catching performances in midfield.

He's effectively cemented the void left by the departing Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, who is currently injured. He has quickly become a fan-favorite at the Emirates too.

O'Hara, who has plied his trade in the Premier League himself, has now praised Rice, saying he 'never gives the ball away'. He told Sky Sports News (via HITC):

“I have watched him go to Arsenal, the pressure is on, can he step up? It is a step up because West Ham fans don’t seem to think. But it is a massive step up for him.

“His performances again, he never gives the ball away! He protects the ball. Now you are starting to see him dictate the tempo of the game. I think the shackles are off with him."

Rice has added bite to Arsenal's midfield, which looked shaky towards the end of last season as the club blew away the title. The 24-year-old is adept at ball interceptions and possesses excellent hold-up play too.

O'Hara further added:

“You are seeing him carry the ball. Going past people. He is dominating that midfield. I knew he was a brilliant player, but I wouldn’t have said he was a world-class player at West Ham. You would say Rodri is a world-class player.

“I look at Declan Rice and go as a midfielder, you are a world-class player.”

Arsenal will face West Ham in the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup tonight (November 1).

Declan Rice returns to West Ham for the first time since Arsenal switch

Tonight's game will be a special occasion for Declan Rice. He will return to his old stomping ground with Arsenal playing West Ham at the London Stadium in the Carabao Cup.

Expectations are high after Rice's huge impact with his new club as the midfielder looks to make a mark on his West Ham homecoming too. He spent eight years there, starting his professional career back in 2015 and amassing 245 appearances for the Hammers.

The Englishman's last piece of action with them was captaining them to the Europa Conference League victory in June. The moment is forever etched in the club's history as West Ham ended a 24-year wait for a major silverware. Their last win was a 1999 UEFA Intertoto Cup.

Now with Rice all set to return to the place where it all started for him, it will be interesting to see how the West Ham fans greet him.