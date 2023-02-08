"He is the one"- Liverpool urged to complete signing of long term transfer target at all costs

Former England striker Darren Bent has urged Liverpool to complete the signing of Jude Bellingham at all costs.

The Borussia Dortmund wonderkid is regarded as one of the finest prospects in world football and has been linked with a host of clubs.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has insisted that he would love to see Bellingham join his favorite club Arsenal.

However, the former Aston Villa attacker has claimed that Liverpool desperately need him in the middle of the park.

Bent has highlighted the Reds' struggles in the middle of the park and has insisted that the Reds cannot afford to let him join another club. Bent told talkSPORT, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“He can have the pick of where he wants to go. I would love to see him at Arsenal, of course. If not Arsenal, then Real Madrid. I think the team that needs him the most is Liverpool. Look at their midfield. You have got Jords (Henderson) their captain, but he is getting on in age."

He added:

"Thiago has never been blessed with that pace. You have Naby Keita, who looks like he is going to be leaving. Milner and Curtis Jones. They have all these players."

Bent has also claimed that Jurgen Klopp will be gutted if the Reds cannot land him his long-term target.

“But I think, Liverpool are the team that needs him the most. He is the one. That could be the one that breaks it all apart (for Klopp)."

He further noted:

“If he goes to the board, ‘Bellingham wants to come to us, but we need £120 million’. If Liverpool say ‘no’ and don’t back him, then there is going to be a big problem. Klopp will be saying ‘what am I doing here? We have one of the best talents in Europe, if not the best, who wants to come to our football club. We need to make this happen.”

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita attracting shock interest from Premier League club

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has reportedly emerged as a surprise target for Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

As reported by 90min, Spurs boss Antonio Conte is a huge admirer of the Guinea international and could take a chance by signing him on a free transfer.

Keita looks set to leave Anfield as a free agent this summer with talks regarding an extension not progressing well.

Since joining Liverpool from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £52.75 million, the midfielder has not been able to live up to expectations at Anfield.

The dynamic midfielder has missed as many as 86 games with injuries during his time on Merseyside and has quite naturally not been able to cement himself as a first-team regular.

Poll : 0 votes