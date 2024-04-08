"He reminds me sometimes of Modric" – Nemanja Vidic blown away by what Manchester United star did against Liverpool

Ex-Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic has likened Kobbie Mainoo to Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric after the former's goal in a 2-2 Premier League draw against Liverpool.

Earlier on Sunday (April 7), the Red Devils held the title challengers to a stalemate in front of their fans at Old Trafford. Luis Diaz netted the opener in the 23rd minute before Bruno Fernandes restored parity with his side's first shot on goal in the 50th minute of the clash.

Mainoo, who made his United debut last January, put the hosts ahead with a great right-footed strike past Caoimhin Kelleher. He collected Aaron Wan-Bissaka's pass on the edge of Liverpool's box, took one touch, and hit it confidently seven minutes after the hour-mark.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Vidic lavished praise on the 18-year-old Manchester United midfielder for netting his second-ever Premier League goal. He opined (h/t HITC):

"Mainoo has been fantastic, especially his awareness in these areas. He reminds me sometimes of Modric. He always hears who is behind him. You can see he did the first touch, straight away moved to the side and a great strike. It's difficult to defend that."

Mainoo, who started alongside Casemiro in midfield against Liverpool, produced a fine display for Manchester United this Sunday. He completed 14 of 18 passes and two of three dribbles, and won three of five tackles and eight of 11 duels during his club's most-recent clash.

Liverpool, on the other hand, managed to cancel Mainoo's sensational strike in the 84th minute of the match. Mohamed Salah converted a penalty after Harvey Elliott was clumsily brought down inside the box.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opines on title race after 2-2 Manchester United draw

After his side's 2-2 Premier League draw at Manchester United, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked to remark on the title race this season. He responded (h/t Echo):

"We are fine with our situation. I wish we would have more points, but I am absolutely fine and I am actually over the moon that these boys brought us into that situation. The same boys who missed a few chances today are the boys who brought us 71 points."

The Reds, who are second with 71 points from 31 Premier League matches, failed to make the most of their display at Old Trafford. As a result, they dropped down in the standings with Arsenal leapfrogging them.

Klopp's outfit will next face Atalanta in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg tie at Anfield on Thursday (April 11). Afterwards, they will host Crystal Palace in the Premier League next Sunday (April 14).

