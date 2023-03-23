"He's an animal" - Barcelona target admits he’d prefer Gavi as a teammate than as a rival

Barcelona target Martin Zubimendi recently admitted that it's better to have Gavi as a teammate than as a rival. Zubimendi, who currently plays for Real Sociedad, has emerged as a target for the Blaugrana.

Gavi, meanwhile, has established himself as one of the most crucial players for Xavi Hernandez's team this season. He has made 37 appearances for the Blaugrana this term, scoring two goals and providing five assists. His ferocity is one of the main aspects of Gavi's game.

Speaking about the 18-year-old Zubimendi told SPORT:

"We had only met in direct confrontations. We've only been there for two days, I want to get to know you more and we'll have time to do so."

When quizzed about whether it's better to have Gavi as a teammate than as a rival, Zubimendi said:

"Yes, he is a very complete player. Both offensively, with the quality that he has, and defensively, that he is an animal, we know how he runs, he goes to the clash and now I want to enjoy him as a teammate."

Gavi and Zubimendi are set to play for Spain against Norway in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier game on 25 March.

Zubimendi has been a regular presence in Socidad's midfield this season. He has made 33 appearances for the Basque club across competitions. His ability to play as a pivot has seen Barcelona reportedly register an interest in the 24-year-old.

Martin Zubimendi hails Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets

Zubimendi has been compared to Barcelona icon Sergio Busquets with his performances in the heart of the Blaugrana's midfield. Busquets recently announced his retirement from international football.

The notion is that La Roja have a like-for-like replacement ready in the form of Zubimendi. When quizzed about being compared to Busquets, Zubimendi said:

"When comparing myself to Busquets, anyone would lose out. We share a position, but at the same time, we are very different. Busquets is the best at what he does. In my own way, I will try to make my way, the comparisons may be there but I do not focus on them."

He added:

"It's clear, for any pivot Busquets has been the benchmark in recent years and will be for many more."

Busquets' current Barcelona contract will run out in the summer and the midfielder might leave for free. As a result, Zubimendi could also be the veteran's replacement in Spain.

