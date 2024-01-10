"He's a bit hot and cold" – Ally McCoist singles out Arsenal star for being too inconsistent

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has insisted that Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli is in an underwhelming run of form in the ongoing campaign.

Martinelli, 22, relished a breakout season for his team last time around. He bagged 15 goals and provided five assists in 36 league outings, helping the Gunners finish second in the 2022-23 domestic table.

However, the Brazilian has struggled to replicate his usual form this campaign. He has netted just twice and laid out as many assists in 18 Premier League games so far, drawing scrutiny from pundits of late.

Discussing Arsenal's recent 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Liverpool, ex-Manchester United forward Alan Brazil remarked on Martinelli's cameo performance. He said during a chat on talkSPORT (h/t HITC):

"I was delighted that Martinelli came on off the bench and suddenly was on fire again because lately I was like, 'Has he lost his left eye or something?'"

McCoist, who helped Rangers lift 20 trophies in his career, responded:

"I think he's a bit like that, I think he's a bit hot and cold."

Martinelli, who joined Arsenal from Ituano for £6 million in 2019, has recorded four goals and three assists in 24 overall outings this season.

Alan Pardew urges Arsenal to snap up one of two forwards in January transfer window

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Newcastle United and West Ham United manager Alan Pardew shared his honest thoughts on Arsenal's winter business strategy. He elaborated (h/t HITC):

"It is very, very difficult in this window because the cards are all held by the selling clubs. So I know from my history in January, it is very difficult to do any kind of business, any meaningful business."

Pardew named Brentford's Ivan Toney and Napoli's Victor Osimhen as two strikers who could help the Gunners win the league title. He said:

"I look at Arsenal and I can think of two names who can do the job there. You've got Toney and you've got Osimhen. Those two give them a chance of winning the Premier League. But you are talking about £100 million-plus for the boy out in Italy. And Toney? What are Brentford going to ask for him at this stage?"

While Toney is reportedly valued in the region of £80 million and £100 million now, Osimhen could prove to be costlier than the Englishman.

Toney, who is set to return from his betting-related ban later this month, scored 21 goals and laid out five assists in 35 games for Brentford last season. Osimhen, on the other hand, guided Napoli to the Serie A title after registering 31 goals and five assists in 39 outings last campaign.