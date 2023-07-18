“He’s not a Chelsea player yet” – Kevin Campbell rates ‘exciting’ signing Arsenal could complete this summer

Kevin Campbell has claimed that Arsenal still have a chance to sign Chelsea target Moises Caicedo. The former Gunners player claims it would be exciting to see Declan Rice and the Ecuadorian partner up in the midfield.

Arsenal have spent £210 million this summer to bolster their squad ahead of the new season. They signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea, Declan Rice from West Ham United, and Jurrien Timber from Ajax to help Mikel Arteta continue his rebuild.

Speaking to the Highbury Squad, Campbell claimed that Caicedo has not joined Chelsea yet and believes Arsenal could still make a move. He adds that the Brighton star would be a perfect replacement for Thomas Partey. He said:

"People say if Thomas Partey goes, then we get Caicedo. Remember we had a discussion at the end of last season. Could we get both of them? (Rice and Caicedo). You get Rice and you get Caicedo, now that's exciting."

He added:

"Well, he's not a Chelsea player yet, now is he?! That's the funny thing. He's not a Chelsea player yet. Normally you would think that Chelsea would have done the business, but they haven't, so this leaves the door open."

Arsenal made bids for Caicedo in the January window, but failed to convince Brighton to sell the midfielder.

Arsenal target open to joining Chelsea this summer

Moises Caicedo has confirmed that he is open to joining Chelsea this summer as it is a historic team and he wanted to upgrade. The Brighton star claimed that he also links London and wants to move to the capital soon.

Speaking to TC Deportes' journalist Maria Jose Flores, Caicedo said:

"It's a big team, that's true. A very historic team which I can't say no [to joining] because it's a very big, historic, beautiful team. The city as well is beautiful. It's got everything beautiful."

He added that every player would be happy to talk to Chelsea, but he is not getting carried away. He wants to enjoy the time with his family right now before heading back to Brighton for the pre-season. He added:

"What guy wouldn't want them to be talking about him? I know how to handle it. I don't get carried away by emotions. I'm enjoying time with my family for now. There is pressure, but I am calm. I am waiting for whatever God decides. He willl know what is best for me."

Chelsea are locked in talks with Brighton for Caicedo and have not managed to agree a deal. Ben Jacobs has reported that the latest verbal offer was £70 million plus £5 million in add-ons.