Create

"He's cooking" "Lukaku might reconsider leaving" - Chelsea fans react hilariously as Mauricio Pochettino hosts BBQ party on his first day at the club

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Jul 04, 2023 13:44 GMT
Mauricio Pochettino hosted a barbeque party in his first day as the Chelsea manager
Mauricio Pochettino hosted a barbeque party in his first day as the Chelsea manager

Mauricio Pochettino hosted a barbeque party on his first day as Chelsea manager. Fans on Twitter are reacting hilariously after learning about it.

Pochettinho has officially started his stint as the new Blues' manager. The Argentine has a lot of responsibilities on his shoulders as he looks to steady a troubled ship at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League in 2022–23. They are looking to rebuild this term, and Pochettino is the chosen one to do so. The former Tottenham coach, however, is seemingly keeping things simple, as he hosted a BBQ party on his first day in charge.

One of the fans reacted, writing on Twitter:

'Lukaku might be reconsidering leaving after seeing this."

Another fan wrote:

"He’s literally cooking."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Mauricio Pochettino hosted a barbeque party on his first day as Chelsea manager:

Pochettino having a BBQ on his first day at Chelsea. Great meal, wonderful food.
🚨 Mauricio Pochettino's BBQ pictures from his first day at Chelsea.#CFC(@ParrillasUK) https://t.co/9K1oHsHC4t
@TheBlueDodger @ParrillasUK Cooking up a storm at Cobham, let’s hope we cook on the pitch. 🔥🔥🔥
@TheBlueDodger @ParrillasUK Great meal, wonderful food 🧑‍🍳💙
@TheBlueDodger @ParrillasUK Lukaku might be reconsidering leaving after seeing this
He’s literally cooking twitter.com/absolutechelse…
@TheBlueDodger @ParrillasUK Lukaku be like

Here's what Mauricio Pochettino said in his first interview as the Chelsea manager

Mauricio Pochettino arrives at Stamford Bridge as an experienced manager in English football. The Argentine has previously managed Tottenham Hotspur and even led Spurs to the UEFA Champions League final.

Pochettino has also been in charge of Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain. Hence, he has a good resume.

Speaking about what he is looking forward to in charge of the Blues, Pochettino said (via the Blues' official website):

"Of course, we are excited. We are excited to work with a very young team, with a different approach than in the past. But I think we all need to understand that we have to work really hard and create a very good atmosphere at the training ground to build success for the team in the next few years."

Chelsea have a young squad in their ranks. However, they missed a philosopher last term who could steady the ship. Pochettino will look to successfully do so at Stamford Bridge.

Quick Links

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...