“He’s an exceptional player" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target

In a recent press conference, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lauded Brentford's star marksman Ivan Toney, who has been a subject of interest for fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea.

Due to financial fair play (FFP) stipulations, both the Gunners and the Blues could not make a striker signing in the January window, but are expected to go all-in for a star forward at the end of the season. Toney would certainly be one of the top candidates on both clubs' shortlists.

Toney moved to Brentford in 2020 after a stellar season at Peterborough United. Since his arrival, he has been one of the shining lights in the Bees' squad and one of the most talented players to ever take the pitch for them. Overall, he has scored 70 and created 21 in 126 games for Brentford.

Coming back from an eight-month ban from football after breaking the Football Association's rules, he has already netted two goals in two EPL games. Toney will likely be on the hunt for goals once again in their next PL encounter against Manchester City.

Guardiola knows all too well about Toney's quality and has been quite vocal in his praise for the Englishman. In his recent presser, he said (via bbc.co.uk):

“He’s an exceptional player, not just with long balls, (but) with keeping (the ball) and the set pieces, with the penalties, he’s a guarantee, with the free kicks and many things… they can link with him."

He also called for people to focus on his footballing talent and ability rather than those eight months in his life, adding:

“He’s an extraordinary player. I’m happy he is back and hopefully, that period is forgotten in him, in his life, and his family, and exceptional players always are more than welcome in the Premier League.”

Manchester City interested in signing 17-year-old wonderkid with top-flight experience

Manchester City are interested in bringing in young Nantes defender Bastien Meupiyou, according to Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport. The report also mentions that fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have also inquired about the player.

Meupiyou is a France U18 international, who can operate in a variety of positions including center-back, defensive midfield, and left-back, as he is left-footed. He already made his Ligue 1 debut against Marseille last September but received a red card, and hasn't featured since.

Hawkins wrote on X:

"One to watch next summer."

Manchester City have already secured the signing of 18-year-old wonderkid Claudio Echeverri for £26 million and loaned him back to River Plate for the season. It seems like the director of football Txiki Begiristain and Guardiola want to usher in a young revolution starting next season, and Meupiyou could certainly be a part of it.

