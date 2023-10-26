"He’s going to play his best team" - Chris Sutton believes Arsenal superstar will start for the Gunners against Sheffield United

Former Premier League forward Chris Sutton has backed Arsenal star Bukayo Saka to feature in Mikel Arteta's starting XI against Sheffield United on October 28.

Saka missed the Gunners' 1-0 win over Manchester City prior to the international break due to injury. The England international had maintained an impressive club record of 87 consecutive Premier League appearances for the north London outfit. After he picked up an injury, debates over whether Arteta has overused his star winger sprouted.

Arsenal are set to face Sheffield United at the Emirates this Saturday. While speaking on the Fantasy 606 podcast, Sutton disapproved of the host's claim that Saka may be rested this weekend.

When asked whether Saka could be dropped, the pundit responded (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“What? You’re suggesting Sheffield United are awful, which is a fair suggestion. But they dropped points against Chelsea, there’s a title race on. He’s going to play his best team, he might score a couple of goals and then sub him off, and then take him off after 70 minutes, that’s the dream, but I’m not taking Saka out.”

While Saka did have a momentary lapse in fitness this season, the young winger has been in stellar form for Arsenal. He has scored four goals and provided three assists in eight Premier League appearances.

The English forward has also recorded a goal and two assists in three UEFA Champions League appearances this season.

"I never want to go" - Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus contradicts Mikel Arteta's claims after Sevilla win

Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory over Sevilla away in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night October, 24.

Gabriel Martinelli got on the scoresheet for the Gunners in the first half via a Gabriel Jesus assist before the latter scored the match-winner in the second. After a great performance, Jesus was unfortunately subbed off in the 81st minute after he felt some discomfort in his hamstring.

Following the win, Arteta stated that he was worried about the striker as he asked to be taken off the pitch. However, Jesus has now contradicted the Spanish boss' statements, insisting that he never wanted to be substituted.

The former Manchester City star said (via GOAL):

"Well, let’s see. Exhausted? Yeah I was tired to be honest. But I never want to go out, you know? Obviously I always respect what the manager decides but it was not the case, unluckily, unfortunately. But let’s see what it [the injury] is."

Jesus has already spent some time out due to an injury this season, missing three games. He has registered four goals and one assist in 11 games for Arsenal across competitions.