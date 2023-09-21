"He's a joke" - Anton Ferdinand wowed by Arsenal star who has been a calming influence for his teammates

Former West Ham defender Anton Ferdinand has lauded David Raya's performances for Arsenal, describing the on-loan goalkeeper as a "calming influence" on the field. The Gunners raised eyebrows when they chose to sign Raya from Brentford over the summer, especially in light of Aaron Ramsdale's highly successful 2022-23 season.

According to Sky Sports, the north London side forked over £3 million to Brentford for a loan deal covering the 2023-24 season. The agreement also includes a clause permitting Arsenal to permanently sign Raya for £27 million.

After making his Arsenal debut in a 1-0 triumph over Everton in the Premier League, the Spaniard also featured in the Gunners' Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven. The north London side secured a comfortable 4-0 victory at the Emirates in their first Champions League game since 2017.

In a discussion on the YouTube channel 'Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE,' Anton Ferdinand claimed that Mikel Arteta may have already designated Raya as the team's first-choice goalkeeper. He explained (via TBR Football):

“He’s a joke. I think Raya is number one, I think there’s no going back. I think Arteta was waiting for that one moment to stick him in and that’s his number one.”

When pundit Danny Murphy noted that Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale had done nothing wrong, Ferdinand responded:

"I know, but he has a preference for some reason. He ain’t come out and said what that reason is but I’m sure it’s been discussed in-house."

Ferdinand further discussed the psychological advantage of having a dependable figure like Raya between the posts, stating:

“I’m telling you now, as a defender, there’s no better feeling having someone behind you who’s a calming influence. It calms you down, it settles you down, and it makes you concentrate on your game.”

While it's still early in the season, David Raya's influence on the Gunners is palpable. Should he continue to deliver, Mikel Arteta will have a compelling reason to trigger the buy-out clause in his contract and fortify their defensive line.

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber shows encouraging recovery signs after knee surgery

In a positive development for Arsenal, Jurrien Timber has been observed walking unaided by crutches, offering hope following his recent knee surgery. The Dutch defender, who was acquired from Ajax for £34 million during the summer, faced a setback during his debut against Nottingham Forest.

Timber sustained damage to his anterior cruciate ligament, necessitating surgical intervention and putting him on the bench for an extended period. Arsenal have been cautious about Timber's recovery timeline, expressing the intention to gradually reintegrate him into the squad when circumstances permit.

Despite the serious nature of the injury and the challenges that come with ACL recoveries, Timber recently attended Arsenal's official team photo shoot. Not only was he walking freely, but he was also beaming, showing no major signs of discomfort or impairment in his knee.

This bodes well for the Gunners, who are already making tactical adjustments due to the defender's absence, including playing Thomas Partey at right-back. Timber's rapid progression in the recovery process will boost his morale and also significantly uplift the team and the fan base.