"He’s one of the big leaders here already." - Arsenal star heaps praises on summer signing Declan Rice

Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe has hailed Declan Rice as a leader amid the England international's impressive start to his Gunners career.

Rice joined Mikel Arteta's side from West Ham United in the summer in a club-record £100 million deal. He's made a fine start to life at the Emirates with three goals and two assists in 29 games across competitions.

The 24-year-old captained David Moyes' Hammers to UEFA Conference League glory last season. So, it comes as no surprise that he's quickly become a leader at Arsenal.

Smith Rowe offered a glowing verdict of Rice with whom he spent much of his development with the England national team. He told the club's official website:

"It’s great to see Declan here. I knew him a bit from playing with England before, and he’s a great guy. Obviously, everyone can see what he’s doing on the pitch – he’s been amazing for us. But off the pitch too and around the training ground, he’s added more leadership."

The Gunners' current captain is Martin Odegaard and he is one of several players who have strong leadership credentials. Jorginho has also captained the side occasionally and many expect Rice to eventually do so.

Smith Rowe delved into Rice's personality with regards to his demands from his fellow teammates:

"The way he demands the best from himself and his team-mates is really good. He’s one of the big leaders here already."

Rice's fine start at Arsenal has seen him touted as one of the best signings of the season. The north Londoners were eager to sign the Englishman and broke their transfer record to bring him across the English capital.

Emmanuel Petit backs Declan Rice to become Arsenal captain

Declan Rice is already a fan favorite among the Emirates faithful.

Arsenal icon Emmanuel Petit was full of praise for Declan Rice, who he feels is playing as if he's been at the Emirates for many years. The French legend told talkSPORT:

"I'm a big fan, a huge, huge fan of Declan Rice. I think since he stepped up into the team, he gave the impression that he's been there for ages."

Petit tipped Rice to eventually be handed the Gunners' captain's armband:

"He's been like a leader and rolled into the team and off the pitch he's so important. For me, he can be the next captain of the Gunners with [Bukayo] Saka because he's from the academy."

Rice could have a while to wait in getting his hands on the armband with Odegaard still only 25. But, his stock continues to grow and he's also in the frame to succeed Harry Kane, 30, as England's captain.

The former West Ham skipper is one of the first names on Gareth Southgate's Three Lions teamsheet. He's earned 48 caps, scoring three goals, and was one of his nation's standout performers at last year's FIFA World Cup.