"He's been a waste of time" - Pundit urges Manchester United to get rid of 23-year-old star in January

TalkSport pundit Simon Jordan has advised Manchester United to accelerate a move for wantaway forward Jadon Sancho to leave the club this month. The England international has been linked with a departure after his falling out with the manager.

Sancho hasn't played for Manchester United since August, having publically fallen out with manager Erik ten Hag after the match against Arsenal. The 23-year-old was cast aside by the manager, and he decided to find a new club in the January window.

Jordan spoke to talkSPORT about the situation of the former Borussia Dortmund star and his future with Manchester United. The pundit labeled him a waste of time and said that the club should try to act swiftly and get him out of the way this month.

Jordan said:

"I don't think he's a particularly great player. They tried to buy him in the previous year and Dortmund had him up for £120 million, but they ended up paying £75 million for him. Somehow, they got themselves in a situation where they're paying £300,000 a week for a player. And now they've got the club Dortmund trying to loan him.

"The fact of the matter is, I won't view it any other way if I was Man United, I'm getting £5.2 million back. He's a deadweight, he's a waste of my time, he's been a waste of the time of the football club, he's got a history of behaving in this fashion."

Multiple sources have confirmed that Jadon Sancho is the subject of negotiations between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund. The German club intend for the forward to return to them on loan and are in talks to arrange the deal.

The Red Devils will be keen to close the chapter of the Sancho saga with Ten Hag due to the negative attention it has garnered.

Manchester United pull plug on Sancho project

Jadon Sancho left Manchester City as a 16-year-old to join Borussia Dortmund in 2017 in a bold move for a youngster. His development in Germany was so profound that he became one of the world's best young wingers at Dortmund.

The Englishman scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists in 137 senior games for the German side. Manchester United chased after the forward for two windows before finally signing him in the summer of 2021 for reportedly £72 million.

He has played 82 times for the club since then under three different managers but has not looked like the player that grabbed headlines in Germany. With 12 goals and six assists to his name, Sancho will hardly be missed by United once he leaves. He must now find a way to revive his career, whether back in Dortmund or elsewhere.