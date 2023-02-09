"He scores decisive goals" – Former Real Madrid star says he'd prefer 22-year-old over Vinicius Jr in his team

Former Real Madrid striker Predrag Mijatovic has heaped praise on Rodrygo while comparing the Brazilian attacker to Vinicius Junior.

Rodrygo, 22, has established himself as a crucial squad member for the Santiago Bernabeu side since arriving from Santos for €45 million in the summer of 2019. So far, he has helped them lift six trophies.

A versatile forward adept at operating in a false-nine role, the Brazilian was crucial to his team's prestigious double with 19 goal involvements last season. So far this campaign, the right-footed star has registered 10 goals and six assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

Speaking on Cadena SER, Mijatovic shared his thoughts on Vinicius' performance in Real Madrid's 4-1 FIFA Club World Cup semi-final win over Egyptian side Al Ahly on Wednesday (February 8). He elaborated:

"I noticed certain improvements in him compared to his game against Mallorca. It is still far from the level of last year, but it will have to do for the remainder of the competition and also the the Champions League. Vinicius and Rodrygo are the only solutions that Real Madrid have now, because [Karim] Benzema is not here."

Mijatovic, who helped Los Blancos lift four trophies between 1996 and 1999, opted for Rodrygo over Vinicius due to his mettle. He continued:

"Football is up to taste. I personally like Rodrygo more than Vinicius but that shouldn't take anything away from him. Rodrygo does not wrinkle, last year he appeared at key moments for the team as a leprechaun. He scores decisive goals. He is yet to reach his full potential. The day he reaches it, we are going to enjoy him a lot."

Both Rodrygo and Vinicius scored during their team's win over Al Ahly. The pair are next set to be in action against Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup final in Rabat on Saturday (February 11).

European giants eye shock move for Real Madrid's Rodrygo in the summer: Reports

According to El Nacional, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is keeping tabs on Rodrygo with the intention of signing him in the upcoming summer. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is currently attempting to tempt the Brazilian forward with a lucrative contract at the Parc des Princes.

Should Rodrygo secure a switch away from Real Madrid to PSG, he would provide competition to their aging South American stars, namely Lionel Messi and Neymar. He could also displace Hugo Ekitike as the club's second-choice striker and move just behind Kylian Mbappe.

Overall, Rodrygo has scored 28 goals and contributed 27 assists in 139 matches across all competitions since moving to Real Madrid.

