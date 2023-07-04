"He seemed like he lacked the legs" – Gabriel Agbonlahor insists Mason Mount signing will be the end of Manchester United star at Old Trafford

Ex-Aston Villa attacker Gabriel Agbonlahor has asserted that Christian Eriksen will be dropped from Manchester United's team after Mason Mount's impending arrival in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Eriksen, 31, has established himself as a vital starter at Erik ten Hag's outfit since arriving on a free transfer last summer. He started 37 of his 44 appearances past campaign, registering two goals and 10 assists.

Mount, on the other hand, is close to being announced as United's first signing of the summer. He has already undergone his medical ahead of his £60 million arrival from Chelsea, according to Sky Sports.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor shared his thoughts on the Dane's future at Manchester United following Mount's arrival. He said:

"If I'm being honest, Eriksen didn't do very well last season. He seemed like he lacked the legs and just couldn't get the ball back as much as Ten Hag wanted. Especially in the games against Manchester City – I just thought he wasn't really good enough."

Explaining why Mount should replace Eriksen, Agbonlahor concluded:

"They need legs – and Casemiro, [Bruno] Fernandes and Mount gives you that. Mount is more mobile, can score goals – and he fits in perfectly. I think he'll definitely come in for Eriksen. I see Mount as a number eight, rather than playing out wide. I don't think Eriksen has done enough to stay in that team anymore."

Mount, who registered just three goals and six assists in 35 games for Chelsea last season, could reinvent himself under the tutelage of Ten Hag. He could cement a spot as a part of the team's preferred midfield trio.

A two-time Chelsea Player of the Season, the 24-year-old has scored 33 goals and laid out 37 assists in 195 matches for his boyhood club.

European giants plot £17 million move for forgotten Manchester United star: Reports

According to Fichajes, AC Milan are interested in launching a move to lure Donny van de Beek away from Manchester United. They are willing to table an offer in the region of £17 million to sign the player.

Rossoneri manager Stefano Pioli is keen to bolster his midfield in light of Sandro Tonali's £60 million permanent move to Newcastle United. He has convinced his team's top brass to snap up Van de Beek soon.

Van de Beek, 26, has struggled to impress at Manchester United since arriving for an initial £34 million from Ajax in 2020. He has helped his current team lift one EFL trophy, featuring in 60 overall matches.

Poll : 0 votes