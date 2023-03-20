"He takes a lot of punishment" - Craig Burley seriously impressed by Arsenal star who is much stronger than he looks

Pundit Craig Burley has showered praise on Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka's performance in the 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on March 19. The former Chelsea man stated that the English winger isn't just talented but is also a strong player who takes a lot of punishment.

Saka was at the top of his game once again when Arsenal welcomed Crystal Palace to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The forward proved to be totally unplayable for the Eagles, contributing two goals and one assist to give Mikel Arteta's men an important victory at home.

Speaking about the youngster after the game, Burley couldn't help but praise his incredible talent and strength. He said (via ESPN):

“He’s not only an extremely talented young boy, he’s a strong boy. And, he takes a lot of punishment. He gets a lot of kicking. I was thinking back to the World Cup, particularly the France game, he got no protection."

He added:

“He got kicked all over the place, so he takes a lot of that, because he takes the ball in, he’s got good strength. But then he’s got great feet, good balance, a lovely left foot, good pace as well."

Saka has been one of the most influential players in Arsenal's squad this season. The attacker has contributed greatly to the Gunners' Premier League title challenge, scoring and setting up his teammates at decisive moments.

He has recorded 13 goals and 10 assists to his name in 38 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions this season. That includes 12 goals and 10 assists in 28 Premier League games.

Manager Mikel Arteta will definitely be hoping that the player remains fit as they look forward to finishing the campaign on a high note.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Bukayo Saka can do even better

The attacker is enjoying a decent season

Speaking to the press in the wake of his side's triumph over Crystal Palace on Sunday, Arsenal boss Arteta acknowledged Saka's impact. He tipped the winger to do even better. He said:

“He’s improving because he’s got the right team-mates that make him better, and that’s really important. It’s true that he affected the game in the right way for us and he’s been really consistent. We need to maintain that. He remains humble, he knows that he can still be much better, do things a lot better than he does and that’s a big given because he’s still 21 years old."

Arsenal will return to action against Leeds United at home on April 1.

