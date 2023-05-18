“He is a very talented player, very skilful. Little Messi" - Former Liverpool star claims the Reds have a player with 'great potential'

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek recently stated that the Reds have a great talent in their ranks in the form of Polish youngster Mateusz Musialowski. Dudek even stated that the young forward reminds him of Lionel Messi.

Dudek made 186 appearances for the Reds and kept 78 clean sheets in his six-year spell at the club. The former Polish international was in goal for Liverpool's iconic victory in the 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan.

Musialowski currently plays for Liverpool's Under-21 side and has made 18 appearances for the youth team so far this season. Speaking about his compatriot, Dudek said (via HITC):

"I have seen a few bits of him on YouTube. He is a very talented player, very skilful. Little Messi."

Dudek further added:

“Let’s hope he’s going to make it. He has got great potential, but he needs to stay focused and out of the media. This can always be distracting, but he has smart people around him and the club can help him too.”

Musialowski plays primarily as a left winger but can operate across the frontline. He has also represented the Polish Under-21 team on five occasions, registering one goal in those appearances.

"Hopefully we keep the momentum going for the last two games" - Liverpool's Andrew Robertson about the team's seven game-winning run

Liverpool have endured a surprisingly inconsistent campaign this season. They failed to hit their best form earlier in the season and languished in mid-table for the most of the Premier League campaign.

However, the Reds have found form in recent games and are currently on a seven match winning run. Left-back Andrew Robertson spoke about the team's form recently, saying (via the Reds' website):

"Yeah, we’ve obviously found a bit of form, we’ve found a bit of consistency. The end of the season is usually a welcome thing but when you’re picking up results like we are… obviously people can say we wish we’d done it earlier and things like that, which of course we do. But it will stand us in good stead for next season."

Robertson added:

"Hopefully we keep the momentum going for the last two games and as long as we finish the season strongly then of course we’ll look back on it still with disappointment and things like that but it gives us something to build on next season and it gives us the confidence and things like that to go and try to do it again next season with what we’ve done maybe in the last four or five years and not this season."

The Reds are currently fifth in the league table, pushing to secure a top-four finish. They trail third-placed Newcastle United and fourth-placed Manchester United by one point, but have played one game more than both teams.

