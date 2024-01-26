"He understands this club and this city" – Jamie Carragher names his favorite to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has named Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as his top-choice as a replacement for the outgoing Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

On Friday (January 26), Klopp shocked the world after announcing his decision of leaving the Reds at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. He had earlier extended his contract until June 2026, but he is believed to be stepping down after growing tired of the nature of the job.

In his column for The Telegraph, Carragher opined on who could succeed Klopp at Anfield. He mentioned his former Reds teammate Alonso as his favorite, stating in the sub-headline:

"Xabi Alonso would be my choice as the new Liverpool manager – he understands this club and this city."

Backing Alonso to replace Klopp next campaign, Carragher continued:

"Klopp never had to learn how to connect with the Kop. It was like he was born to be the Liverpool manager. That's one of the reasons why Xabi Alonso is already being considered the natural heir. From day one, it was like Xabi was born to be a Liverpool player. As he is my former team-mate, it is no surprise that so many are clamouring for him to be appointed. I would love Xabi to get the chance."

Lauding the Bayer Leverkusen tactician's abilities, Carragher added:

"He ticks all the boxes as a former player who knows the club and city, is adored by the fans and has already shown in the Bundesliga that he is one of the most exciting young coaches in the world. His wealth of experience playing under the greatest coaches of his generation – Rafa Benitez, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola – mean it is only a matter of time before one of the elite clubs appoint him. You can never choose the right time for such an opportunity. It may be now."

Alonso, who stepped in as Leverkusen's manager in October 2022, has helped his club launch a Bundesliga title charge this season. He is yet to taste defeat, winning 24 of 27 matches across competitions so far.

Journalist details Jurgen Klopp's plans next season after Liverpool exit announcement

Taking to X, Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg shed light on Jurgen Klopp's plans after ending his nine-year stint at Liverpool. He wrote:

"Jurgen Klopp plans not to work as a coach for at least a year, neither for a national association nor for a club. It is his clear goal to take a minimum one-year break. It is expected that he will reiterate this during the press conference this afternoon."

Klopp, who guided Borussia Dortmund to two league titles, has helped the Reds lift seven trophies so far. He has registered 288 wins, 96 draws and 80 defeats in 464 matches as his current team's manager, helping them net a staggering 1025 goals in the process.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are next set to face EFL Championship outfit Norwich City in a FA Cup last-32 clash at Anfield on Sunday (January 28).