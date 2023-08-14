"He will cause a lot of problems for teams" - Ian Wright backs Arsenal new boy to shine at the club following summer transfer

Ian Wright thinks Kai Havertz will cause a lot of problems for opposition teams while playing for Arsenal this season. The Gunners secured a swoop for Havertz in the summer transfer market as they brought in the German from Chelsea.

He arrives as a player who is experienced in the Premier League. Havertz made 139 appearances for the Blues, scoring 32 goals and providing 15 assists across competitions.

Many have been skeptical about the Gunners signing the German as the consensus notion is that Kai Havertz never fulfilled his potential for the Blues.

Ian Wright, though, thinks that the former Bayer Leverkusen star can turn out to be a problem for teams as he told Premier League Productions:

“I have seen that we have played him up front and we have played him back into the midfield. I believe that somebody like Kai Havertz, you mention Thomas Partey, you can have two number eights. You can have Kai Havertz as one if you want or Declan Rice."

"You can play him a little deeper or you can play him in that little bit advanced role. Obviously, we don’t need him as a number nine. But I know that he is somebody that, if he can crash the box, then I believe he will cause a lot of problems for teams," he added.

Havertz has so far made two appearances for Arsenal. He is yet to register a goal contribution to his name.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about his tactics

Since taking charge of Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has done a phenomenal job and helped the Gunners fetch a second-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Despite leading the table for 248 days, the Gunners failed to win the league. Arteta was recently asked whether he is focusing on righting the wrongs that were done last term. He said (via Arsenal's website):

"That’s my job, to create bigger problems for the opponents and the ones that they are creating us, and to play the best possible way to earn right the to win the game and have the highest probability to win the game. In order to do that we have to pick the right players every week, not to start only but as well to finish and the players that come in the final part of the game, they really help us as well to earn the right to win."

Arsenal have gotten off to a winning start to their campaign as Mikel Arteta's defeated Nottingham Forest. The north Londoners will return to action on August 21 to take on Crystal Palace on the road.