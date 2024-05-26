"He will decide through his personal ambition; I'm not naive" - Manager says Arsenal and Manchester United target is likely to leave in the summer

Rennes manager Julien Stephan has admitted that Desire Doue is likely to leave the club this summer amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder has emerged as one of the most exciting young prospects in Europe and has attracted attention from a host of clubs from across Europe.

According to Tribal Football, the French wonderkid is admired by Premier League trio Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United. Rennes manager Julien Stephan has admitted that his side could be powerless to stop the youngster from leaving. He said, as quoted by Tribal Football:

"We know today's market, notably for the very young players. He will decide through his personal ambition. I'm not naive. We're glad to have developed him during the second part of the season. He's at risk of leaving without a single full season here, that's a shame. I would have liked that; that would have been an ideal situation."

Aged just 18, Doue has already made a total of 76 appearances for his boyhood club to date, scoring eight goals and providing seven assists in the process. The technically gifted youngster is equally adept at playing as a number ten or on either flank.

The teenager has been capped 32 times for France across youth levels and is tipped to become a future star for Les Bleus. As per Tribal Football, Rennes could sell their priced asset for a fee in the region of £35 million.

Arsenal legend urges Manchester United star to move to the Emirates

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has insisted that Manchester United star Marcus Rashford could revive his career by moving to the Emirates. The England international endured a tough season this time out, which saw him missing out on a place in Gareth Southgate's England side for the Euros.

The 26-year-old scored just eight goals in 43 appearances across competitions this season while producing five assists. He also got involved in a feud with a fan before his side's 3-2 win against Newcastle United this month.

Petit has claimed that the Manchester United star could bring his career back on track if he moves to Arsenal this summer. He said:

"I know Kai Havertz has improved massively at Arsenal, but it's difficult to say whether Arteta could do the same with Rashford if he moved to the club. However, I have no doubt that Rashford needs a new start and I think Arsenal could be perfect him.

"We all know the quality of Rashford for what he's done in years at Manchester United, but everyone questioned Havertz and his position when he moved from Chelsea. Would Rashford be good at Arsenal? Give me the paper and let me sign it for him!"

Rashford enjoyed the most productive season of his career last time out when he contributed with 30 goals and 10 assists in 56 appearances across competitions.