"He will get a crazy bounce back" - Park Parker claims Erik ten Hag is not dropping Manchester United star because of the fans

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has stunningly claimed that Marcus Rashford starts for the club because Erik ten Hag is afraid of a backlash from fans. He believes the Englishman is not at his best and should be benched for a few matches.

Rashford's form has been an issue for Manchester United as they are heading into the final matches of the season. He has scored just twice in the last 10 games in all competitions, and it has resulted in the Red Devils slipping up in the Top four race.

Parker claimed that Ten Hag is scared that the Manchester United fans will turn on him if he drops Rashford as he did with Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this season. Speaking to BonusBetCodes, he said:

"Erik ten Hag can't afford to sub him off. Especially not if Man United are chasing a goal. He is worried that he will get a crazy bounce back from the fans if he takes him off. That's why he also might think he needs to play him in the starting lineup."

He added:

"But I think every fan will look at him right now and think: Does he look like he is going to score a goal? No. Everything that happens with him is coincidental and instinctive. He doesn't interact or integrate with the team at all."

Rashford has scored 16 goals this season in 33 league games this season and is the club's top scorer.

Marcus Rashford not doing great on the ball, claims former Manchester United star

Paul Parker believes Marcus Rashford is not playing to his strengths and is not doing enough for the Manchester United side. He hailed the Englishman as a big game player but does not think the players around him do better when he is on the pitch.

Parker told BonusBetCodes:

"He gives away the ball quite cheaply and then he walks back. He doesn't give enough to the team. But he is a big player because of the goals he has scored and Man United need their big players to perform."

He added:

"The problem is that they can't continue to rely on a player that doesn't perform or makes his teammates look better. He has been a part of a front three that has led the club down and is so far away from what a front three should be at Man United with the standard the fans have been used to."

Manchester United are still working on a new contract for Rashford as he enters the final 12 months of his current deal. Overall, he has scored 122 goals and provided 68 assists in 356 games for the club.

