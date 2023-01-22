"He will be in VIP Box for the game vs United” - Agent confirms exciting 22-year-old has completed Arsenal transfer 

Polish defender Jakub Kiwior’s agent has all but confirmed his client's transfer to Arsenal in the coming days.

This will be the Gunners' second signing in the January transfer window after bringing in Belgian forward Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion for around £27 million.

Kiwior’s agent stated that the talks with manager Mikel Arteta for the past few weeks now. According to the agent, the Polish defender will be signing his contract early next week. He will also be present for the Gunners' game against Manchester United in the Premier League at the Emirates on January 22.

Speaking to Meczyki.pl (via Fabrizio Romano), the defender's agent was quoted as saying the following:

“Just before New Year, he had a phone conversation with Mikel Arteta discussing many details… he was enchanted.”

He added:

“Jakub will sign on Monday/Tuesday for Arsenal — he will be in VIP Box for the game vs United."

According to Fabrizio Romano himself, Kiwior has already completed his medical tests at Arsenal. The defender is set to pen a five-and-a-half-year contract which will keep him at the Emirates Stadium until the summer of 2028.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are set to sign Kiwior for a fee of around £20 million.

Kiwior, 22, is a versatile centre-back currently playing for Spezia in Serie A. The Polish international has made 17 appearances in the Italian top flight this season.

Despite primarily being a centre-back, Kiwior is also capable of playing as a makeshift left-back or a central defensive midfielder. He has played in both roles this season for Spezia.

Kiwior also has international experience under his belt. The defender was part of Poland's squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He started in all four of Poland's games at the World Cup, including their 3-1 defeat to France in the Round of 16.

Arsenal can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League

Arsenal take on rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday (January 22) at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have an opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League standings to eight points. As things stand, Mikel Arteta's side are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, having played a game less.

The north London outfit have picked up 47 points from 18 games in the Premier League. They are gunning to win their first league title since 2004.

